🔥Road rage caused Jefferson County man to ram Jeep into car, beat 68-year-old, charges say🔥

Bradley Jorden. Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man is accused of ramming his Jeep into a car before beating a 68-year-old passenger in a road rage incident Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Jorden, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault in connection to a series of events that began about 1 p.m. just outside of Fenton. A woman told police she was driving a minivan on Highway 30 near Northwest Boulevard when she spotted Jorden recklessly cutting off several people and honked her horn at him, according to charging documents. Jorden then flipped the woman off and she did the same to him, charges say. Jorden then stopped in front of the woman’s car at an intersection and backed into the front of her vehicle before driving off, police allege in charging documents. The woman then followed Jorden’s car into a nearby Steak N’ Shake parking lot and started to call the police when Jorden allegedly got of his car and approached her husband in the passenger’s seat, court documents say. Jorden opened the passenger door and allegedly began punching the man in the face multiple times, the documents say. The man was taken to a hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.