Road crews to close Jefferson under Interstate 44 this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close Jefferson Avenue near Interstate 44 this weekend in order to remove the eastbound interstate bridge.Jefferson will be blocked starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The ramps from eastbound I-44 at Jefferson, westbound I-44 to Jefferson and Jefferson to westbound I-44 will all remain open.Northbound Jefferson will be closed at Russell, but local traffic only will be able to access businesses further north, such as Randall’s and Johnny Brock’s. Drivers on northbound Jefferson will not be able to access I-44 in either direction.At 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will close the westbound lane on I-44 at the I-44/I-55 interchange to make pavement repairs. I-44 traffic will be routed down the Jefferson ramps to get back on the interstate. Crews will also close the left eastbound lane on I-44 at Jefferson at 7 a.m., also for pavement repairs. That work should be completed by 5 p.m.All Jefferson lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday.

