🔥Riz Ahmed to write and star in debut theatre show about 'toxic relationship' with UK at Manchester International Festival🔥

Riz Ahmed’s new theatre show is set to get a world premiere at this year’s Manchester International Festival.
The Long Goodbye will see the actor and musician combine rap music with theatre and will be a “close-up look at the breakup of a toxic relationship with the country you call home”.
Ahmed said the show “takes us on a journey through our past to the current crossroads we face as a multicultural society”.
He will perform it for just three nights at Manchester’s former railway station Mayfield.
As an actor Ahmed has starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Venom and Four Lions, and performed both as a solo artist and with rap group Swet Shop Boys.
MIF aristic director John McGrath said: “Riz is an extraordinary and fearless artist and an increasingly important commentator and activist.”
The Long Goodbye will run in Manchester at the end of March before appearing at a secret location in Brooklyn.
