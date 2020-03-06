🔥Riz Ahmed – The Long Goodbye review: A gripping exploration of Britishness🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The hyphen between “actor” and “musician” is not traditionally the most inspiring territory. Wembley-born Riz Ahmed, as usual, smashes the stereotype.

He may be approaching Hollywood’s A-list thanks to roles in Marvel’s Venom and Star Wars movie Rogue One (plus his Emmy-winning turn in the HBO mini-series The Night Of) but he’s also been rapping since his teens. Post 9/11 Blues, the satirical song he released in 2006 as Riz MC, won attention before his acting rise began, mixing identity politics and dark humour in a style that reaches maturity here, on his first release under his real name.

It’s a break-up album, but he’s no Adele. The “woman” is called Britney and is dumping him because she wants to “take back control” — sound familiar? The music is interspersed with friends leaving voicemail advice and comfort.

Aside from the poppy Karma and the bhangra shake of Any Day, the style is tense and melody-free. Toba Tek Singh, named after a Saadat Hasan Manto story about the Partition of India, features harsh electronic stabs. A spoken word segment, Where You From, explores his confused origins in powerful terms. The whole offers a gripping exploration of Britishness.