Riverview man charged with posting sex video of ex-girlfriend online

RIVERVIEW — A Riverview resident posted a sexually explicit video of his ex-girlfriend on a pornographic website without her permission, prosecutors say.Elijah Neeley, 22, of the 10000 block of McCartney Lane, was charged Monday with a felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.Court documents say he posted a video on one of the internet’s most popular pornography sites on Jan. 21.”The posting of the video was meant to harass the victim,” a Riverview police officer wrote in a probable cause statement.Neeley has a pending felony domestic assault charge involving the same woman. Court documents say that on Jan. 9 at his home, he hit and kicked her several times.On Jan. 30, the woman obtained a protection order against Neeley barring him from coming within 500 feet of her. In her petition for a protection order, she claimed he made death threats against her, choked her and caused at least 100 bruises to her body during their relationship.A judge set Neeley’s bail at $25,000. A booking photo of Neeley was not immediately available Tuesday.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Bennard Howard III was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.