🔥”Riverdance” steps up its 25th anniversary🔥

In the 1990s “Riverdance,” a boisterous celebration of Irish music and dance, became an unlikely show-biz phenomenon, with sold-out performances around the globe. Now it’s back with a 25th anniversary show, headed for New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with John McColgan and Moya Doherty, producers of the original “Riverdance” and its newest iteration, and with 22-year-old dancer Amy-Mae Dolan, who has never known a world without “Riverdance.”

