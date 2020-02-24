🔥Riverdale: Skeet Ulrich will not return as FP Jones in season 5🔥

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm” — Image Number: RVD407b_0319.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones and Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW– © 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved. Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, will not return for Riverdale season 5. The fourth season will be his last with the series.Riverdale is coming back for season 5 later this year, likely in the fall, but the show will be missing one of its most important characters.According to a report from TV Line, Skeet Ulrich, who stars as FP Jones in the hit CW series, will not return for Riverdale season 5.Ulrich’s exit is a massive loss for Riverdale. FP Jones is one of my favorite characters, so I’m very bummed about this news. Over the last few seasons, FP has become the backbone of this series in many ways.We’ve seen the character change so much since the first season, and now, he’s basically a scene-stealer. Every scene with FP has a little more weight to it, and while the character has made his mistakes, he always seems like the voice of reason lately. He’s always there when Jughead, Archie, or any of the other characters need him.It will be interesting to see how the show deals with this exit. I’m really hoping FP rides off on his motorcycle into the sunset or something like that. It would be too much for the show to kill off the character with everything that’s happened and is happening this season.I think there’s a good chance everything in the town has just been a little too much for FP. Maybe, he’ll leave the Sheriff’s office and need a change of scenery for a little while. Then, maybe, just maybe, we could leave the door open for FP to return in the series finale or something like that down the road. That’s what I’m hoping for at least!Hopefully, the writers have had enough time to prepare and find a way to write off Ulrich in the right way.There are still nine episodes of Riverdale left, and it’s expected that the season finale will air sometime this May. So, we get to see a lot more of FP Jones, especially with how the latest episode of Riverdale, “The Ides of March,” ended.The series returns with a new episode on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The episode is fittingly titled, “Hot to Get Away with Murder,” and we’re hoping FP has a bigger part to play in this new episode.Riverdale season 4 is coming to Netflix later this spring. Stay tuned for the official release date on the streaming service.