🔥Riverdale season 5: Marisol Nichols will not be returning as Hermione Lodge🔥

Marisol Nichols, who stars as Hermione Lodge in Riverdale, will be leaving the show after season 4. Skeet Ulrich and Nichols will not return for season 5.Another shoe has dropped, and it's not good for Riverdale fans. According to a report from TV Line, Marisol Nichols, who stars as Hermione Lodge in the series, will be leaving the show after Riverdale season 4.The news was announced shortly after Skeet Ulrich, who stars as FP Jones in the series, was confirmed to be leaving Riverdale after season 4, as well. That means we'll be without two of the main parents in the fifth season.Riverdale has already been renewed for season 5. We still have nine episodes left of season 4, at the time of publishing, for things to change. I can't see things ending badly for these characters. I just don't see how that fixes anything. It would likely create a lot more problems for our main characters, especially with Veronica and Jughead.Interestingly, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of the series, confirmed to TV Line that Nichols and Ulrich would be leaving the show, but Aguirre-Sacasa added:"F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale."It doesn't sound like these characters will be getting killed off or anything like that in the fourth season. It could be a misdirection, but I don't think they'd do that at this point.I don't know what this all means, but it likely means a few things are changing in Riverdale. Could there be a time jump following the fourth season? Will the main characters be leaving Riverdale? Will something happen to FP and Hermione?We have a ton of questions about what's to come, and unfortunately, we probably won't be getting any answers anytime soon.Riverdale is back with a new episode this Wednesday, Feb. 26, after taking a week off. The episode is titled "How to Get Away with Murder," so I'm sure it's going to be a good one!Stay tuned for more news about the hit CW series. The fourth season is headed to Netflix in May 2020. The official release date has not been announced, but we'll let you know as soon as we find out that information.