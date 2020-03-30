🔥Riverdale season 4 returns for the final episodes in April 2020🔥

Riverdale — “Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room-” — Image Number: RVD416b_0198b — Pictured (L – R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews — Photo:Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Riverdale season 4 returns with new episodes on Wednesday, April 15. The next episode is Riverdale season 4, episode 17, titled “Wicked Little Town.”Riverdale season 4 is coming back soon!According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, The CW released the updated schedules for Riverdale season 4 and some of its other shows. Riverdale’s next episode will air on Wednesday, April 15.Originally, Riverdale was supposed to return on Wednesday, April 8, but that was pushed back with everything happening in the world. Riverdale was one of the first productions to shut down after a crew member was in contact with someone who had COVID-19. Production will remain shut down until further notice.Riverdale season 4, episode 17: “Wicked Little Town”The next episode is the 17th episode of season 4, titled “Wicked Little Town,” and it’s the musical episode. The series always does one musical episode each season, and this season’s musical is a Hedwig and the Angry Inch-themed episode.Check out the trailer for the episode below!When will the Riverdale season 4 final episodes air?What happens after this episode, we don’t know, unfortunately. Riverdale has not finished production on the fourth season, which likely means the network will delay the end of the season until this is all over, or just cancel the last few episodes and resume when it’s safe to do so.At this point, it’s far too early to know what’s going to happen and how long the delays will be. There’s already speculation that the network and cable shows won’t return until the midseason, which would be January 2021. There’s so much up in the air right now.According to a report from Decider, Riverdale season 4 has already finished filming on 20 of the 22 episodes. We don’t know, though, if those episodes have been completely finished, including all the editing, etc.If that’s done, we can expect to see the final four episodes in consecutive weeks through, like, May 6 or May 13.That’s the best we can predict at this point. We’ll be sure to let you know when we find out more information about the return of Riverdale season 4.Riverdale season 4 is expected to be released on Netflix in May 2020. We don’t know how the production shut down or the lack of the final two episodes will affect the Riverdale Netflix release date, but we’ll be sure to let you know more when we find out.Riverdale has already been renewed for season 5 at The CW.