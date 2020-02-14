🔥Riverdale season 4: Is SPOILER really going to die?🔥

Riverdale — “Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March” — Image Number: RVD413b_0275.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sarah Dejardins as Donna, Doralyn Mui as Joan, Alex Barima as Jonathan and Sean Depner as Bret — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The latest episode of Riverdale season 4 featured the moment the series has been building toward since the season 3 finale. Is everything as it seems?Riverdale really did it. We have finally reached the moment the show has been hyping since the season 3 finale aired last May.There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t seen “Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March,” please stop reading. In the final scene of the episode, we see Jughead lying down on the forest floor with a bloodied head. Above him, Betty stands, holding a rock. It appears she’s just bonked him on the head with it after Donna said the magic word that sent Betty into some fugue, friend-killing state.Archie and Veronica find Betty in the woods, and Archie confirms Jughead has no pulse, which probably sets off the chain of events and flashforwards we’ve seen so far throughout season 3 and season 4, including Betty’s fireside speech, looking for Jughead in the woods, seeing Jughead’s body, the police lineup and the Quill and Skull kids telling the police that Archie, Veronica and Betty were the ones that killed Jughead.But, is everything as it seems? We still have a lot of ground to cover in season 4, and it’s pretty clear that this is just the beginning of this season’s story, although it took us 12 episodes to get here.I think the twist seems obvious. Somehow, Betty and Jughead, or just Jughead, got the jump on the “perfect murder” that the Quill and Skull kids have been planning, and they are going to use the Quill and Skull’s plan against them. Then, they’ll use Jughead’s “death,” as a cover for getting the Quill and Skull kids to confess to murdering Mr. Chipping, if he’s even dead at this point, and all of their other crimes.That’s the only logical conclusion for what happened, and that’s because none of it makes any sense. Why would Jughead go to a party without Betty, Veronica, and Archie? Why bring the rabbit mask? Why go off into the woods alone with Brett? And, that’s just the questions about that final scene.Then, we have that Betty and Jughead scene where he asks her to take care of Bret’s leverage, which seems to be the tape, but it could also be something else. He says that he will explain everything when that happens.I don’t know how this season is going to end, while I do have a few theories. The problem is how we got here. Have they been leaving crumbs behind for viewers to follow? That’s the real key to solving this mystery. If there are no crumbs and clues for the audience to find, t I feel like this season’s mystery will feel a little cheaper than past mysteries once all has been revealed.Solving Jason Blossom’s murder was the best mystery we’ve seen solved so far. I also really enjoyed the whole Black Hood mystery even though it was pretty clear that Betty’s dad, Hal, was somehow involved.The Gryphons and Gargoyles season went off the rails, but not in a totally bad way. This season feels a little different, though.These flashforwards to Jughead’s death didn’t help increase the drama. They have been more confusing than anything. If Riverdale really wanted to scare fans, why not flashforward to spring break at the season 3 finale and then not reveal anything else until the events of the final episode? Can you imagine what a bombshell that would be?It would hit much, much harder than drawing out this moment for like nine months. I’m sure there was some reason for setting the ending up this way, but I don’t really get it. I don’t think anyone actually believes Jughead is dead at this point. There’s something else at play this season.But if Jughead is actually dead, why do it this way? If you’re going to kill the lead, you can’t tease in the previous season finale and then drag it out over more than half of the next season. We’re still nine episodes away from the season finale, and I have no idea how they are going to land this story.These next few episodes will be crucial in how this season will be remembered. While it’s had good moments and the last few episodes have been good, this is what we’ve been building toward for 12 episodes. Where the show goes from here could make or break everything.Unfortunately, we have a little bit of time to think about this big episode. There’s no new Riverdale season 4 episode next week. The show returns on Wednesday, Feb. 26, for “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder.”What do you think happened to Jughead? Share your best theories in the comments section below!