It's going to be a while before we see new episodes of Riverdale season 4! After "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room," Riverdale does not return with a new episode until April 8.

After the events of the shocking episode tonight, "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room," fans will have to wait a while to see the next new episode of the series.

Riverdale is taking a four-week break between the episodes. The next episode of Riverdale premieres on Wednesday, April 8, which means there won't be episodes on March 18, March 25, or April 1.

We don't know exactly why the show is taking such a big break, but it does happen around this time every season. Last year, the show took a three-week break between March 27 and April 17, 2019.

After the most recent episode, there are only six episodes left this season. That seems crazy, especially after everything that's happened so far. There's still so much ground to be covered, and this is senior year after all. It's clear that we'll see some of the big events in these characters' lives, like graduation, prom, and more, as the season winds down.

Riverdale season 4 will also be added to Netflix in May 2020. Of course, new episodes are added to Netflix around the world the day after they air on The CW. For Netflix US, we have to wait until the full season has finished.

At the time of publishing, it looks like all 22 episodes of season 4 will be added to Netflix US on Thursday, May 21.

Riverdale also just announced production has been suspended after a member of the crew was tested for the coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's unclear what this means about filming for the rest of the season.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC's website or the website for your state's Department of Health.

Stay tuned for more news about the new episodes of the series and when they'll be released on Netflix.