🔥Riverdale news: Here’s when season 4 is coming to Netflix🔥

Based on the upcoming TV schedule for The CW, Riverdale season 4 is likely coming to Netflix on Thursday, May 21, eight days after the season finale airs on The CW.We now know the Riverdale season 4 release date on Netflix! It looks like the new season of one of the most popular shows on TV will be added to Netflix US on Thursday, May 21.Netflix has not announced this release date, and neither has The CW. We knew the new season was coming to Netflix in May, but now, everything is pointing toward a May 21 release.The CW recently announced The 100 season 6 premieres on Wednesday, May 20 in the 8 pm timeslot. That's been Riverdale's timeslot since the show premiered. Obviously, the network is not moving Riverdale to a different day or time, so that means the season has to end before The 100 season 6 premieres.We did a little research, and it looks like, yes, Riverdale season 4 should be finished by Wednesday, May 13.The show is back for the 16th episode of the season on Wednesday, March 11, and then, we're getting a big break. Riverdale, then, returns for the 17th episode on April 8. If the final four episodes of the season air in consecutive weeks after that, Riverdale's season finale would air on Wednesday, May 13.As you probably know by now, new seasons of Riverdale and CW shows that premiered before the spring of 2019 are added to Netflix eight days after the season finale. And, that's why we're pretty sure Riverdale season 4 will be added to the streaming service on May 21.We always have to mention that this hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix or The CW, so we'll have to wait for the official word. Unless something changes and delays production or something like that, Riverdale season 4 should be added to the streaming service on May 21.We'll let you know if anything changes with our expected release date for Riverdale season 4 on Netflix! We'll likely find out the official date in a few weeks when The CW announces the season finale dates for all their current shows.The first three seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix. If you live outside the United States, you can also watch new episodes of the series the day after they air on The CW.The series has also been renewed for a fifth season on The CW. Unfortunately, it looks the show will be down a few characters. Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, and Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, will not return for season 5.Stay tuned for more news about the hit series!