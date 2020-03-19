🔥Riverdale could continue for at least two or three more seasons🔥

Riverdale — “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me” — Image Number: RVD314a_0132.jpg — Pictured: KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Based on recent comments by Riverdale star KJ Apa, Riverdale could run for two or three more seasons on The CW.Riverdale could be continuing for at least two or three more seasons.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, KJ Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews in the series, that his Riverdale contract lasts for three more years.That would indicate the show could run through season 6 or season 7, according to the report. There’s been a little bit of confusion, though, surrounding Apa’s comment.Originally, Riverdale’s lead cast, which includes Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, and possibly a few other cast members, signed six-year deals when they agreed to star in the series.It’s unclear if Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa and the creative team had plan for a six-season arc, but that’s how long the original deals were going to last.Apa’s comment seems to suggest that the multi-year deal was extended for another season, which brings the series to a total of seven seasons.I’m not so sure Apa wasn’t just referring to the duration of the original contract, which would mean he’s working on the series through the rest of 2020, if they can, 2021 and 2022. That’d be six seasons.Either way, that likely means Riverdale runs for six or seven seasons.Of course, just because the actors are under contract, it doesn’t mean that the show will last for that long. Shows ended with years on actors’ deals all the time.I think this might be a little different for Riverdale, though. The show is already renewed for season 5, and it’s one of the most popular shows on TV right now. I can’t see this show ending after season 5.To me, ending Riverdale after season 6 seems like the most likely scenario considering how The CW does business. The network usually keeps its biggest and most popular shows running as long as they can.Obviously, with everything going on in the world right now, it’s impossible to predict where the show goes from here. There are still a few episodes left in the fourth season, and it’s unclear when and if the season will proceed.Stay tuned for more information about Riverdale. We’ll let you know as soon as we know anything about Riverdale season 4 and season 5.