🔥River Aire: Residents evacuated as homes submerged after river bursts banks🔥

Residents are being evacuated from homes in East Yorkshire which have been submerged in water after the River Aire burst its banks.

Humberside Police said on Tuesday that, after the river burst its bank at Snaith, that “homes are now being evacuated”.

It urged residents to avoid the area and said the A1041 north of Snaith is closed in both directions.

An earlier statement said: “We are in attendance to a river that has burst its banks on Main Road, Snaith, near to Selby Road.

“Officers, as well as other emergency services are aware, and road closures in the area will have to be made.”

