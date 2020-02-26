🔥Rivals target Bernie Sanders over votes against gun control and claims of Vladimir Putin backing🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders came under fire from his Democratic nomination rivals as the party’s latest TV debate descended into a shouting match.

CBS moderators struggled to keep order as candidates attacked the Left-wing Vermont senator, who is leading the race to take on Donald Trump, ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg highlighted reports that US intelligence officials believe Russia is trying to help Mr Sanders win.

“Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that’s why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him,” Mr Bloomberg told the 78-year-old at the event in Charleston.

Mr Sanders shot back: “Hey Mr Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me you’re not going to interfere in any more elections.”

He was criticised for recent remarks praising aspects of the late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro’s leadership, but said he opposed authoritarianism. “When dictatorships, whether it is the Chinese or the Cubans, do something good, you acknowledge that. But you don’t have to trade love letters with them,” he said.

Joe Biden is hoping for a boost in the state’s primary on Saturday (Getty Images)

Former vice-president Joe Biden, who needs a win in the southern state to revive his campaign, also tried to slow Mr Sanders’s momentum. The 77-year-old went after him for voting against gun control, while former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, said House Democrats were running scared of the senator’s divisive agenda. Mr Sanders admitted he was wrong to have voted in 2005 to protect gun makers from legal liability for deaths using their products. “That was a bad vote,” he said.

Amy Klobuchar argued she was the most anti-Sanders candidate, and claimed the “maths does not add up” with his ambitious proposals.

A more stinging blow came from his liberal “ally” Elizabeth Warren, who said: “I think I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard.”

Ms Warren, who is trying to revive her campaign after poor showings in the first three nominating contests, added: “I dug in, I did the work, and then Bernie’s team trashed me.”

The debate often raged out of control with candidates talking over one another and ignoring pleas to wrap up. “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why,” Mr Sanders said.

Ms Warren also targeted Mr Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in South Carolina but enters the fray on “Super Tuesday” next week, involving 14 states. She raised the issue of a woman who sued his media company, claiming her boss told her to “kill it” after she told him she was pregnant. “Never said that!” Mr Bloomberg insisted.

The latest polls give Mr Biden a narrow lead in South Carolina.