Rivalry games give playoffs some pizzazz in this week’s games to watch

Marquette’s Brendan Harter (33) puts up a shot defended by Fort Zumwalt West’s Kody Klingensmith (42), Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Michael R. Gulledge

MONDAYLafayette (10-15) vs. Marquette (13-13)What: Class 5 District 3 semifinalWhen, where: 7:30 p.m. at Parkway SouthUp next: Winner faces winner of Eureka (18-7) and Parkway West (11-14) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.Breakdown: These two Rockwood rivals meet for the second time this season. Lafayette broke a five-game losing streak to Marquette when it won the regular season matchup 52-43 on Jan. 24. It’s been the highlight of the second half of the season for the Lancers, who struggled through February with a 1-7 record and have lost six in a row.Marquette appears to have hit its stride at the right time. After losing to the Lancers, the Mustangs won six of their next eight games and are riding a three-game win streak, their first this season. Marquette won at Jennings and beat Webster Groves at home to close out the regular season. Junior forward Owen Marsh (6-foot-3) has been key for the Mustangs. He’s scored 14 or more points in seven of his last eight games and hauled in 10 or more rebounds in eight of his last nine games. He was held to four points against Lafayette in their first matchup this season.

Ladue’s Jaylen Boyd drives to the basket during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

TUESDAYUniversity City (18-8) vs. Ladue (17-8)What: Class 4 District 5 semifinalWhen, where: 4:30 p.m. at ClaytonUp next: Winner faces winner of Clayton (13-12) and MICDS (22-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.Breakdown: After making its first state semifinal appearance last season, Ladue is hoping to put together another postseason run. Waiting for it is rejuvenated neighbor University City. In coach Kelvin Lee’s third season, the Lions have won at least 18 games for the first time since 2012.Ladue leans on senior guard Jaylen Boyd, who leads the Rams with nearly 15 points and five assists per game. Senior post Evan Schneider (6-foot-6) averaged nearly a double-double with 12 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Free-throw shooting has been a bit of a tough spot for the Rams this season as they’ve shot 63 percent as a team. Jack Steinbach is the only Ram to attempt 20 or more free throws and make at least 69 percent.University City hit its stride at the right time. The Lions have won 12 of their last 13 games with a 65-64 upset loss to John Burroughs as their only hiccup. Juniors Jalen Hampton (16.5 points per game) and Brandon Ming (12.2 points per game) have been workhorses. Sophomore guard Larry Abbey has been strong with 10 points and more than seven assists per game. Senior forward Trayvon Robinson averages nearly 11 points per game and contributes across the board with 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.72 steals and has knocked down 25 of his 80 3-point attempts.This will be the first meeting between Ladue and U. City since 2018. The Rams have won five in a row over the Lions.Webster Groves (19-7) at St. Louis U. High (13-12)What: Class 5 District 4 semifinalWhen: 5:30 p.m.Up next: Winner faces winner of Chaminade (18-6) and Kirkwood (12-14) at 7 p.m. Friday.Breakdown: One of the best public-private rivalries in the area is rekindled with the season on the line. The last two times SLUH went to the state semifinal round it had to go through Webster Groves in its district tournament. SLUH ended a three-game skid to Webster with a 52-45 win on Jan. 8 at Roberts Gym.The Junior Billikens are young but battle tested as they have leaned on sophomore swingman Nick Kramer to make big-time plays for them. He’s averaging a team-high 17 points per game. Sophomore point guard Jaden McClain has been tasked with running the show against some of the best defensive teams in the area as SLUH took its fair share of lumps in the Metro Catholic Conference. Six of the Junior Billikens’ 12 losses this season have come at the hands of CBC, Chaminade and De Smet. It also lost to high caliber opponents Trinity and St. Louis Christian. Junior forward Freddie Cooper has proven to be a factor on both ends of the court when he’s on his game.Webster Groves has multiple streaks on the line when it takes the court. The Statesmen have won at least 20 games for 16 consecutive seasons. They have advanced to a district championship game in six consecutive seasons and won three of them.Webster has senior experience to lean on in guards Jacobie Banks and Jerqon Conners. Banks leads the Statesmen with more than 13 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.Sophomore guard Matt Enright scores nearly 13 points per game and is an outstanding long-range shooter having knocked down 78 of his 169 3-point attempts to put him at 46 percent this season.This will be the first elimination game for Justin Mathes as Webster’s head coach.Alton (13-17) vs. O’Fallon (24-6)What: Class 4A regional semifinalWhen, where: 6 p.m. at EdwardsvilleUp next: Winner faces the winner of Edwardsville (22-9) and Quincy (16-13) at 7 p.m. Friday.Breakdown: There can only be one Southwestern Conference team to break through in Class 4A. The league will devour itself on the path to a sectional championship. Only East St. Louis avoids the carnage as it will play in Class 3A again.Alton and O’Fallon are prime examples of what makes the Southwestern Conference so strong. Alton hasn’t won back-to-back games against conference opponents all season but nearly pulled off upsets at Belleville West and O’Fallon to end the regular season. The Redbirds lost both of those games by three points combined.O’Fallon hasn’t lost back-to-back games since the Collinsville Classic and was one of two teams in the league to take down newly minted league champion Collinsville. But the Panthers were fortunate to beat the Redbirds in their season finale and were blown out at home by East St. Louis.O’Fallon swept Alton this regular season to improve its record against the Redbirds to 3-14 since December of 2013.

Lutheran North’s Korey Long and Trinity’s Rashad Weekly compete for a rebound during the Class 3 District 7 boys basketball championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Lutheran High School North in St. Louis County, Mo. Lutheran North defeated Trinity 87-79. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

WEDNESDAYO’Fallon Christian (24-5) vs. Lutheran North (21-8)What: Class 3 sectionalWhen, where: 7:45 p.m. at Francis Howell CentralUp next: Winner faces the winner of the Cardinal Ritter (21-6) and Lutheran South (11-17) sectional in a quarterfinal at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Normandy.Breakdown: O’Fallon Christian makes its second sectional appearance in three years. The Eagles beat Monroe City in 2018 to advance to the quarterfinals where they were upended by defending state champion Northwest Academy. Christian is led by junior guard Roddy Alexander, who averages 16 points per game. Sophomore Kristian Davis is good for 15 points and nearly 7 rebounds a game. Junior Kalen Black averages 13 points and more than 7 rebounds per game.Lutheran North advanced to its first sectional game since 2013 when it upset state-ranked Trinity on Saturday. The last time the Crusaders won a district title they finished third at state and went through O’Fallon Christian at Francis Howell Central to do it.Lutheran North coach Gerald “Dink” Jones is in his second season with the Crusaders after guiding Northwest Academy to back-to-back semifinals and the 2017 Class 3 state championship.Senior guard Tahj Patterson scored a career-high 37 points against Trinity. It was the first time he scored 30 or more points this season.Belleville West (15-13) at Belleville East (17-13)What: Class 4A regional semifinalWhen: 7 p.m.Up next: Winner plays winner of Collinsville (28-3) and Granite City (13-16) at 7 p.m. Friday.Breakdown: Belleville East snapped an seven-game losing streak to Belleville West in December. Belleville West nipped any hope Belleville East had of starting its own streak with a 50-49 overtime win on the road on Feb. 18.Rivalry games are tossups and these two have had their share of memorable elimination games. East won a four-overtime thriller 126-115 in 2009. West has won the last three postseason matchups (2012, 2015, 2017).West is led by junior guard Tommie Williams, who averages nearly 15 points and more than six rebounds per game. Senior guard Greg Wells averages 11 points per game.East leans on sophomore guard Braxton Stacker, who averages a team-high 14 points and 5.4 rebounds. Junior guard Ethyn Brown contributes across the board with 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

McCluer’s Je-Codi McCrary (right) leaves his feet for a shot as he drives on Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner during a boys basketball game on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

THURSDAYClass 4 District 6 championship at Riverview GardensWhen: 4 p.m.Teams in the field: Vashon, Jennings, Confluence, Hazelwood EastClass 5 District 5 championship at Hazelwood CentralWhen: 5 p.m.Teams in the field: Hazelwood Central, McCluer North, Hazelwood West and RitenourClass 4 District 3 championship at St. Mary’sWhen: 7 p.m.Teams in the field: St. Mary’s, Festus, Windsor, Gateway STEMClass 4 District 7 championship at St. CharlesWhen: 7 p.m.Teams in the field: McCluer, St. Dominic, St. Charles, Parkway North, St. Charles West, Fort Zumwalt EastClass 4 District 4 championship at WestminsterWhen: 7:30 p.m.Teams in the field: Westminster, Priory, Washington, Borgia

Parkway Central’s Christian Pollard fouls Francis Howell’s Justin Williams during a boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

FRIDAYClass 5 District 6 championship at Parkway CentralWhen: 6 p.m.Teams in the field: CBC, De Smet, Parkway Central, PattonvilleClass 5 District 8 championship at TroyWhen: 7 p.m.Teams in the field: Francis Howell, Troy, Holt, Timberland, LibertyClass 5 District 7 championship at Fort Zumwalt SouthWhen: 7 p.m.Teams in the field: Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt North, Francis Howell Central, Fort Zumwalt WestClass 4 District 9 championship at UnionWhen: 7 p.m.Teams in the field: Sullivan, Salem, Union, RollaClass 5 District 2 championship at VianneyWhen: 7:30 p.m.Teams in the field: Mehville, Vianney, Oakville, Lindbergh

