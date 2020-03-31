🔥Rita Wilson Reflects On Surviving Covid-19 And Breast Cancer After Returning Home🔥

Good news has honestly been hard to come by during this coronavirus pandemic so, when it does come around, there’s cause to celebrate. One recent celebration-worthy development was Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s return to the U.S. following their quarantine in Australia. Going through a situation like that could cause many to become reflective, and Rita Wilson is taking the time to look back on both her COVID-19 experience and her bout with breast cancer.

This week marked the five-year anniversary of Rita Wilson being declared cancer free after going through a bilateral mastectomy. As such, the actress took the time to express her gratitude to her care providers, family, friends and fans for their support during and after her treatment:

March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.

After reflecting on the past, Rita Wilson observed the present and how she was also able to recover from her coronavirus diagnosis:

So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.

Wilson’s message on Instagram also included a photo of her and Larry David, who she worked with when starring in his Broadway play. She also shared images of her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and a cover from one of her albums, all things she’s accomplished in the last few years.

To say that breast cancer and COVID-19 are serious medical conditions would be a gross understatement. This makes Rita Wilson’s grateful attitude that much more understandable, especially when the virus has unfortunately claimed numerous lives, including celebrities.

Both Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been relatively open about certain aspects of their relationship, and this was still the case with Wilson’s breast cancer battle and their recent coronavirus diagnoses.

While in self-quarantine, the two provided updates on their health and shared how they were passing the time. Wilson, in particular, delighted the internet with a flawless performance of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” Needless to say, Wilson and Hanks are just as fun together as they are apart.

The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon, yet it’s good to know there are still some nuggets of good news to be mined from it. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on developments pertaining to COVID-19.