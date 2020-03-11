Rita Ora and The Pussycat Dolls will perform at this year’s Sport Relief 2020 on Friday night.

The line-up for Sport Relief’s Night of TV also includes stars John Newman and Celeste, as well as the casts of the musicals Back to the Future and Dear Evan Hansen.

In her performance, Ora will debut her new single titled How to Be Lonely, written by Lewis Capaldi.

The event, which takes place in Salford, Manchester, will be screened live on BBC One from 7pm, Friday March 13.

Sport Relief – In pictures

The performers will join Sport Relief hosts such as Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness and Maya Jama for the telethon.

The Pussycat Dolls will be performing their single React, while Celeste, winner of this year’s Brits Rising Star Award, will sing her newest single Strange.

The Back to the Future cast will perform a medley of hits from the show, while the cast of Dear Evan Hansen will sing the song You Will Be Found.

The event will raise funds for Sport Relief’s efforts to tackle mental health stigma, domestic abuse, homelessness and poverty in the UK and abroad.

The telethon follows Wednesday night’s documentary capturing the Sport Relief: The Heat is On challenge, in which stars such as Rob Rinder, Nick Grimshaw and Frankie Bridge made a brutal journey across the Namibian desert.