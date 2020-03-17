🔥Rishi Sunak's fresh rescue package as he's warned of job carnage caused by coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was tonight preparing fresh help for firms in crisis due to the coronavirus amid stark warnings of “hundreds of thousands” of imminent job losses without support equivalent to the response to the 2008 banking crash.

Mr Sunak was preparing a Commons statement outlining new economic measures following Boris Johnson’s shock announcement that Britain is going into social lockdown to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

A Treasury source said: “Medical advice has moved to a new stage so it’s right that our economic support does too.” Companies said decisions were already being taken with every passing hour to close premises and lay off workers.

The panic was greatest in London’s huge theatres, restaurants, bars and entertainments sector, which spoke of a “catastrophe” from which much-loved venues, troupes and chains would not recover.

Mr Sunak will aim to reassure firms he is “in it for the long haul” and that he will work with them to draw up new economic measures over coming days.

Last night the Prime Minister announced that everyone in Britain must stop going to pubs and theatres , avoid travel, work from home and “limit your face to face interaction with friends and family”.

He added: “You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.” It marked a huge change in the UK response to the pandemic and followed new modelling that warned of 250,000 deaths without a drastic effort to increase “social distancing”.

Fashion chain Laura Ashley has said it has filed for administration after rescue talks were thwarted by the Covid-19 outbreak and Cineworld and Picturehouse announced the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from tomorrow until further notice.

Carphone Warehouse announced the closure of branches with 2,900 redundancies this morning.

Economist and former Treasury minister Lord O’Neill said Britain and other G7 countries needed a co-ordinated financial package like the multi-billion pound intervention engineered by Gordon Brown after the 2008 crash.

“If we don’t do that we are going to be unable to stop hundreds of thousands of people being laid off and businesses going bust all over the developed world,” he said.

The peer said the Chinese economy was down a fifth due to the outbreak.

“There is no way modern western democracies economically can cope with anything like this without much more bold and ambitious measures by our policy makers,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

From Theatreland to City boardrooms, the lockdown sparked anguish and panic. Roberto Moretti, chief executive of Puttshack, said: “It’s hard to believe that the Government would issue advice to the public to avoid hospitality businesses without any formal lines of support.

“With such a drastic drop in footfall, businesses will fail. It is astonishing and we need the government to step up.”

Charlie McVeigh, chairman of cafe group Breakfast Club, said there could be a million more people unemployed within a week if a third of the 3.2 million hospitality workforce was laid off.

“The whole restaurant industry is waiting for government to do something,” he said. “Any package needs to come with immediate cash and suspension of all VAT, PAYE and business rates.”

The British Beer and Pub Association wrote to the PM saying the industry faced “an existential crisis as a direct result of the guidance issued by the Government”.

“Thousands of pubs and hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost in the very short term unless a proactive package creating cash and liquidity is provided immediately to the industry,” it said.

Philippa Childs, of Bectu, the union for 20,000 freelancers in the entertainments and TV industry, appealed: “The cost of protecting the public from the spread of coronavirus can’t be carried by theatre workers, many of whom are on zero hours contracts.”

Caroline Norbury, of the Creative Industries Federation and Creative England, said it was “a crippling blow”.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: “We need unequivocal statement from Chancellor today that people’s incomes will be protected and businesses will be fully supported to prevent any going out of business as result of the virus, and it has to be on a scale sufficient to meet this crisis. No small measures. Get it right.”

An Association of British Insurers spokesman said: “We are working with members to assess the situation, and that firms should, in this fast-moving situation, talk to their insurer or insurance adviser”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already rocked the entertainment industry, costing billions of pounds.

Glastonbury is among the major events facing an uncertain future. The Coachella music festival has been postponed, the release date of James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed, and high-profile stars including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have tested positive for coronavirus.

Tamara Rojo, artistic director of English National Ballet, said: “For many this sudden closure without a clear ban means many venues, theatres, museums, won’t be able to claim compensation for a devastating loss.”

She said the crisis would devastate a sector worth £111 billion and two million jobs, a third of them freelancers who needed support.