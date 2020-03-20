🔥Rishi Sunak to unveil fresh emergency package to protect workers worst hit by coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers’ jobs and wages as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit businesses.

The Chancellor has been under pressure to do more to help the stalling economy and those worst hit by the fallout after the crisis took hold in the UK.

He will reveal new measures on Friday at the daily Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street, where he is expected to be joined by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister said he expects the tide to be turned in the fight within 12 weeks and told businesses to “stand by your employees”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock later admitted he could not live on statutory sick pay, but suggested an improvement could come with fresh measures to be revealed later.

The Cabinet minister bluntly dismissed the prospect with a “no” when he was asked on BBC’s Question Time if he could get by on the sum of £94.25 per week.

But he suggested more on the subject could come in the Chancellor’s latest emergency package, which will followed an emergency interest rate cut on Thursday.

Mr Sunak’s £350 billion support package two days earlier was focused on businesses, with little help for staff facing the prospect of being laid off and unable to pay bills.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, left, looks as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AP)

The fresh measures could also aid in the fight to stymie the spread of the disease itself, with fears workers may not self-isolate when they have symptoms due to fears of a financial blow.

Mr Johnson on Thursday told the nation he is “absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country”, and the tide can be turned within the next 12 weeks.

But he implied that this is only if the public heeds the social distancing guidance, saying: “I know it’s tough, I know it’s difficult… but please, please follow the advice.”

The crisis prompted US President Donald Trump to call off the June meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David, with leaders instead due to talk by videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, the Queen issued a message to the nation which said the UK is “entering a period of great concern and uncertainty”.

She added that “our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one”.

Her remarks came as the death toll in Italy rose to 3,405 – overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China.

Back in the UK, the toll reached 144 as of 1pm on Thursday, with around four in 10 of all deaths so far in London.

A glimmer of good news came from Mr Johnson, who said British experts expect to start trials for a vaccine against the virus within a month.

However, the expectation is that a vaccine will take at least a year.

He also said a “game-changer” antibody test was “coming down the track” which could identify whether somebody somebody had become immune to the disease so they could return to their daily life.

The PM also pledged to massively increase testing to up to 250,000 a day, which combined with collective action and scientific progress he said would save “many, many thousands of lives”.