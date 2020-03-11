🔥Rishi Sunak promises to inject £30bn into coronavirus emergency fund and hold business rates in Budget speech🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An emergency cut in loan rates and £30 billion in special help were today unleashed to get British families and companies through the coronavirus crisis.

In his first Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended sickness benefits and gave thousands of shops, cinemas and other venues a one-year holiday from business rates.

Just three weeks after taking up the second most powerful job in the country, Mr Sunak, 39, dazzled the Commons with a speech packed with both popular spending measures and Churchillian rhetoric.

With a catchphrase “get it done”, he promised £110 billion in investment a year in infrastructure schemes, with £27 billion on major roads including the A303 to the West Country.

Rishi Sunak in the Commons (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Among populist announcements, he promised £6 billion in this parliament for the NHS, froze alcohol and fuel duty, saving many motorists 2p a litre, and awarded £10 million to Scottish distilleries.

But he also announced green taxes, including a plastic packaging tax, which will increase the cost of some goods.

Mr Sunak slashed the £2.4 billion 47p-a-litre relief on “red diesel”, dubbing it a “tax break for pollution” and blaming it for “noxious gases polluting the air of cities like London”.

It was impossible to tell from his speech by how much Mr Sunak was allowing borrowing to increase.

Unusually he did not reveal borrowing in billions, as previous chancellors have done, but in percentages. Even so, it was clearly a steep rise, up from 2.1 per cent to 2.8 per cent over three years.

Mr Sunak ahead of the first Budget being unveiled (Reuters)

Equally unusually, reporters were told they would not see the Red Book revealing the detailed figures until an hour after the speech, reducing their ability to see beyond the soundbites.

But the main thrust of the speech was the urgent measures to prevent coronavirus inflicting permanent damage on the economy. Mr Sunak said it would be a “temporary” hardship.

Earlier, the Bank of England chopped half a point off the base rate of interest, reducing it to just 0.25 per cent, saving £75 a month for a typical first-time buyer with a £300,000 mortgage.

Governor Mark Carney spoke of “an economic shock that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”. He also took action to encourage lending by the banks during the emergency.

Governor Mark Carney (Getty Images)

In his opening words, Mr Sunak tackled the coronavirus threat head-on. “I know how worried people are,” he said. “For a period, life’s going to be tough.”

In an allusion to wartime spirit, he said the whole House would pull together, adding: “We have done so before and I know we will do so again.

“The British people may be worried, but they are not daunted. We will protect our country and our people. We will rise to this challenge.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (AFP via Getty Images)

He went on: “It will be temporary. People will return to work. Supply chains will return to normal. Life will return to normal.”

Key new measures included:

Government will pay the first 14 days of statutory sick pay for small firms, worth over £2 billion for two million businesses employing under 250 people.

Statutory sick pay will be extended for employees advised to self-isolate, even if they have no symptoms or a formal doctor’s note.

Benefits totalling another £500 million will be unlocked for people in the gig economy, the low paid and the self employed, without the

Firms will be allowed to defer tax bills in an extension of Inland Revenue’s Time To Pay scheme to ease cash flow.

The Chancellor also confirmed that the tampon tax would be abolished.

He said the NHS would get whatever funds it needed to fight the disease.

Tory MPs cheered the business rates holiday which will go to the hard-hit hospitality sector. By the time he sat down, Tories were gossiping that they may have found their next leader when Boris Johnson retires.

Mr Johnson was meeting heads of the big social media companies for a roundtable at No 10 later today, demanding help from them to combat “disinformation” about Covid-19 and get public safety messages across.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak (PA)

A National Insurance cut worth £104 for 30 million employees was another manifesto pledge met. Growth will be lower, even without the outbreak taken into account: 1.1 per cent this year instead of the 1.4 per cent forecasts last year, rising 1.8 per cent next year

GDP figures released earlier today showed the economy flatlined in January instead of enjoying a post-election bounce.

The rates cut means hundreds of thousands of homeowners in London on tracker or variable rate mortgages will see substantial falls in their monthly bills.

For a typical £300,000 first-time buyer mortgage, repayments will drop from about £1,280 to £1,205 a month.

For the average £450,000 London mortgage taken out by more established owners already on their second home, the monthly saving will be £110, with bills falling from £1,920 to £1,810.

About three-quarters of London homeowners are on fixed deals and will get no immediate benefit, but those rates are already close to all-time lows and are expected to drift further down over the next few weeks.

Mr Carney was flanked by his successor Andrew Bailey at the press conference. They said the economic shock, though large, had passed the Bank’s stress tests. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously agreed the rates cut.

Mark Carney, Governor of Band of England and Andrew Bailey, Governor-designate of BOE (REUTERS)

The Bank said it will offer banks four years of cheap funding so that they could continue to lend through the coronavirus outbreak and “bridge a potentially challenging period”.

“Although the magnitude of the economic shock from coronavirus is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the UK over the coming months,” Mr Carney said.

“Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (left) meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney (PA)

“Such issues are likely to be most acute for smaller businesses. This economic shock will affect both demand and supply in the economy.”

The dangers of a technical recession were underlined when official GDP figures this morning revealed that the economy flatlined in January, even before coronavirus took hold in Britain.

City analysts had been expecting modest GDP growth of about 0.2 per cent in the month.

But the Office for National Statistics said the economy had failed to advance over the three months to January, wiping out claims of a “Boris bounce” after the election.