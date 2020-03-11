🔥Rishi Sunak promises new sick pay measures to cope with coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised “whatever extra resources our NHS needs” to combat coronavirus as he unveiled a raft of new measures in the new Budget to deal with the outbreak.

The measures included the government refunding all sick pay for up to 14 days for smaller companies.

The new Chancellor also told MPs that statutory sick pay will be available for “all those who are advised to self-isolate” even if they have not displayed symptoms.

He added: “Those on contributory employment and support allowance will be able to claim from day one instead of day eight to make sure that time spent off work due to sickness is reflected in your benefits.

“I’m also temporarily removing the minimum income floor in Universal Credit.”

