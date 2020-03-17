🔥Rishi Sunak announces 'unprecedented package' of £330bn of loans to help businesses through coronavirus crisis🔥

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an “unprecedented package” of Government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Sunak also said he was extending the business rates holiday to all businesses in the hospitality sector and funding grants of up to £25,000 for smaller businesses.

More follows…

