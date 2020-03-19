🔥Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in show of global solidarity with Covid-19 victims🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in spectacular show of solidarity with those grappling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Footage shows a patchwork of flags from countries hit by the coronavirus being projected onto the 38-metre tall figure on Wednesday evening.

The light-show, which also featured images of continents and the hashtag #praytogether beamed onto the soapstone marvel in an array of languages, coincided with a service held by Rio’s Catholic archdiocese in honour of the victims of the virus around the world.

More than 220,000 cases of coronavirus have now been recorded globally, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University, causing 9,115 deaths.

Social media users including Albanian President Ilir Meta, whose country has recorded more than 60 cases of coronavirus, praised the display as “beautiful” and “hopeful”.

Perched atop Rio’s Corcovado Mountain, Christ the Redeemer has dominated the Brazilian city’s skyline since its completion in 1931 and last year attracted almost two million visitors. However, amid the ongoing turmoil unleashed by Covid-19 the statue was closed to the public on Tuesday and is scheduled to remain shuttered for at least a week.

In Brazil, authorities have confirmed more than 500 cases of the virus, including two government ministers. Four people have died.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has previously dismissed precautions taken against the novel coronavirus as “hysteria”, has been widely rebuked for his response to the deadly outbreak.

Bolsonaro has been tested for the virus twice. He said both tests returned a negative result.

Millions of Brazilians in Rio and the country’s most-populous city, São Paulo, appeared at their windows on Wednesday evening to protest against his management of the ongoing crisis by banging pots and pans together.