🔥Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to take 'expensive gamble' and sign Jude Bellingham🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
rio-ferdinand-urges-manchester-united-to-take-&apos;expensive-gamble&apos;-and-sign-jude-bellingham

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, despite conceding it would be an “expensive gamble” to pay £30 million for the teenager.

The 16-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe after bursting onto the scene for Birmingham City in the Championship, scoring four goals in 32 appearances.

Bellingham’s performances have attracted interest from Europe’s elite, with Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Barcelona all linked with the starlet.

United are understood to have made the youngster a top target this summer and Ferdinand believes the Red Devils should wrap up the deal in spite of the asking price and his age.

“Jude Bellingham, huge talent, huge talent, really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance he’s got, the maturity at such a young age,” Ferdinand said on Instagram Live.

“I want to see more but the price tag is phenomenal. £30m-odd for a kid, for a 16-year-old boy, it’s unbelievable.

“But it’s the way of the world now and the way you’ve got to think about it, if you’re paying £30m, if we keep him for 10 years it’s money well spent.

“It’s a gamble, it’s an expensive gamble, but the kid to be playing in the Championship and doing what he’s doing and looking the player he is, it’s a gamble but a calculated one.

“I think he’s someone I would 100 per cent take. If I’m Man United now, go in and get him.”

You May Also Like

coronavirus-may-have-infected-half-of-uk-population,-experts-believe

🔥Coronavirus may have infected half of UK population, experts believe🔥

coping-with-covid-19-crisis:-hard-hit-publicists-fight-to-survive-in-the-ashes-of-cancellation

Coping With COVID-19 Crisis: Hard-Hit Publicists Fight To Survive In The Ashes Of Cancellation

new-jersey-slaps-terror-charge-on-man-over-alleged-supermarket-cough-threat

🔥New Jersey slaps terror charge on man over alleged supermarket cough threat🔥

white-house-spokeswoman-stephanie-grisham-tests-negative-for-coronavirus:-white-house

🔥White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tests negative for coronavirus: White House🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *