🔥Rio Ferdinand reacts to Chelsea vs Bayern result: 'Devastating… an absolute education'🔥

Bayern Munich gave Chelsea a “footballing education” in their Champions League knockout clash after a ruthless 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Blues worked tirelessly in the first half to keep the Bavarian giants at bay and went into the break with the score goalless.

But Bayern turned on the style with two quick-fire goals from Serge Gnabry to put the German champions in control.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th goal of the Champions League campaign to get the third before Marcos Alonso was then shown a straight red card after a VAR review to compound the misery.

And BT Sport pundit Ferdinand believes Bayern’s attacking prowess was on a different level in comparison to Chelsea, adding they gave the young Blues an “absolute education”.

“It was an absolute education. It was a clinic put on by this Bayern team. They never really got out of second gear,” Ferdinand said.

“Gnabry didn’t really feature in the first half, comes out second half and scores two exquisite goals. They just showed they had that quality at the top of the pitch.

(AP)

“The two midfielders Kimmich and Thiago controlled the tempo of the game and when the ball got into the final third, these boys – Gnabry, Lewandowski, Davies, Muller – they were devastating when they got the opportunity. They were so clinical.”

The result was Chelsea’s worst-ever home defeat in the Champions League and they face an impossible task in travelling to Munich for the return leg on March 18 with a three-goal deficit to overturn.