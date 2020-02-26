🔥Rio Ferdinand hails Kevin De Bruyne as world's best midfielder after Man City vs Real Madrid masterclass🔥

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne’s display against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg proves he is the “best midfielder in the world”, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Belgian was influential throughout playing in an unfamiliar false nine role, taking centre stage as City’s main creative hub.

And the tactical switch worked a treat as the Premier League champions snatched a 2-1 win against the Spanish giants at Santiago Bernabeu.

De Bruyne crafted a delightful chip into the box for Gabriel Jesus to head home the equaliser after Isco’s opener and later slotted home from the penalty spot when Dani Carvajal brought down Raheem Sterling.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a fine season for City with eight goals and 18 assists, and Ferdinand hailed him as the finest in the world at present.

De Bruyne celebrates his goal in front of the Real Madrid fans Photo: PA

“He’s the best midfielder in the world right now,” Ferdinand said to BT Sport after the game.

“I don’t think there’s anyone near him in terms of what he can do.

“He does everything: his athleticism, running away from people, his pass appreciation, his decision-making in the final third.

“I would say 99 per cent of the time, he gets it right.”

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (1-2) | UEFA Champions League Highlights

The win comes on the same day as Man City lodged their appeal with the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport, fighting to overturn their two-year ban from the Champions League from next season.