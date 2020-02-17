🔥Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville pay tribute to Harry Gregg as Manchester United hero dies aged 87🔥

Celebrities from across the world of football have paid tribute to Harry Gregg, who has died at the age of 87 .

The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper is remembered as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster in which he twice returned to the burning plane to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.

Beginning his career with Coleraine in his native Northern Ireland, in 1957 he became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Sir Matt Busby shelled out £23,000 for him to make the move to the Red Devils.

A year later, he was voted the best goalkeeper at the World Cup in Sweden and he went on to earn 25 senior international caps for Northern Ireland.

Although he never won a medal with United, he forged an unforgettable career at Old Trafford, playing 247 times for the club.

Ex-United stars, managers, and members of the Old Trafford backroom staff paid tribute to the legendary footballer after his death was announced on Monday morning.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted: “Huge part of the clubs history, never to be forgotten! Thank You.”

Current United assistant manager and former midfielder Mike Phelan added: “RIP Harry Gregg. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The #ManUtd family.”

Former United forward and youth academy director Brian McClair wrote: “A few months ago, I had the privilege of visiting Harry Gregg at his home.

Harry Gregg makes a save during a match against Arsenal at Highbury in 1963 (Getty Images)

“He showed me his astonishing collection of memorabilia. We sat in his front room and listened to Harry’s tales, some sad, many of them joyous. I was blessed that day. Deepest condolences to his family.”

Ex-United midfielder and and Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside added: “Harry Gregg what a man we love you Sir RIP.

As a 15 year-old-boy Harry came to visit me in hospital in Manchester to make sure I was in the right hands of Manchester United ?? What a man ?? RIP.”

Former United defender Gary Neville simply said: “Harry Gregg RIP.”

Manchester United shared their ‘deepest sadness’, with the club saying in a statement: “It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry’s family and friends.”

When Windsor Park in Belfast was officially reopened following redevelopment in 2016, Gregg was afforded a warm on-field ovation by the fans as well as meeting boxing champion Carl Frampton and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Four years earlier, then-United manager Alex Ferguson brought a full-strength squad to Windsor Park to face an Irish League XI in honour of Gregg, whose career at United ended without a testimonial.

In his program notes, Ferguson described Gregg as “beyond legendary” and “a most reluctant hero.”

Gregg was awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year Honours.

Announcing his death on Monday morning, his foundation said: “Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family,” his foundation announced.

“The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks.

“Never to be forgotten!”