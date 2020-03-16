🔥Rings made of pollution – by the 'world's largest smog vacuum cleaner'🔥

Designed for central city locations, the Smog Free Project is a seven-metre-high tower that turns polluted air particles into jewellery.

The tower cleans around 30,000 cubic metres of polluted air per hour – a football stadium’s worth in a day and a half.

It draws in smog, filters dangerous particles and releases purified air in a 360-degree bubble-shape – using roughly the amount of electricity typically used to heat a kettle.

The brainchild of Dutch innovator Daan Roosegaarde, 36, the Smog Free Tower first launched in Rotterdam and is now embarking on a world tour. It launched in Beijing on September 29, and plans for a London tower are due to be finalised in November.

Proceeds from Smog Free jewellery sales are put towards funding future towers – rings cost from £215

“The Smog Free Project is about the dream of clean air and the beginning of a journey towards smarter cities,” says Roosegaarde.

The carbon by-product of the tower is compressed and sealed in rings, cufflinks and cubes, which are then sold from around £215.

Each Smog Free Ring represents a donation of 1,000 cubic metres of clean air to the city – with proceeds from sales put towards the construction of more towers.

Talks for a Smog Free Tower in London are scheduled with city officials for November (Derrick Wang)

The jewellery was originally sold during a crowdfunding campaign, the proceeds of which paid for the first tower – at a cost of £100,000.

Roosegaarde has just won The 2016 Airbnb Design Innovation medal at the British Land Celebration of Design awards, part of the London Design Festival 2016, with the judges recognising his visionary ideas for a sustainable future.

“For me, design is not only about lamps, chairs and tables – it’s about improving life, says Roosegaarde. “We’ve created the largest smog vacuum cleaner in the world.”

Smog Free Jewellery is available to order direct from Studio Roosegaarde.