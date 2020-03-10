🔥Rihanna, Stella McCartney and Virgil Abloh join the LVMH prize judging panel🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It has been announced that there are three A-list additions to this year’s LVMH prize judging panel, which will select the recipient of the award on June 5.

They are none other than fashion stalwarts Rihanna, Virgil Abloh and Queen of green, Stella McCartney.

Other members of the judging panel include Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs and Clare Waight Keller among others.

The three new recruits were unveiled along with the eight finalists, who are competing for the award. They are Ahluwalia Studios; Casablanca; Chopova Lowena; Nicholas Daley; Peter Do; Sindiso Khumalo; Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi.

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus walks the runway with models during the Jacquemus spring/ summer 2015 show: the French designer received the Special Jury Prize at the LVMH prize in 2015 (Getty Images )

Rihanna’s fashion maison Fenty is the latest brand to join the LVMH fold, after it launched last May in a joint venture with the luxury conglomerate which also owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi.

This is Abloh’s debut on the judging panel, although he has been creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton since March 2018.

McCartney is another recent arrival, having sold a minority stake in her business to LVMH last July.

The LVMH Prize is the brainchild of Louis Vuitton executive vice president Delphine Arnault. It’s open to designers under the age of 40 who have produced at least two collections. The winner receives €300,000, plus a year of mentorship from LVMH and its network.

Previous recipients of the LVMH prize award include Jacquemus, Marine Serre and Marques Almeida.