🔥Rihanna reveals Kobe Bryant’s death ‘doesn’t feel real’ as she shares emotional tribute🔥

Rihanna has shared an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, following his death.

The LA Lakers legend died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in LA, with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Taking to Instagram, the We Found Love singer shared a snap of the 41-year-old holding his daughter in his arms, explaining that the tragic news had not sunk in.

Alongside the upload – which showed the athlete holding his daughter at what appeared to be a basketball game – she wrote: ‘Still doesn’t feel real…still can’t find the right words. We miss you man!

‘May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!’

Kobe died on Sunday morning when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed outside of Calabasas.

The late star and his daughter – whom he shares with wife Vanessa – were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice, with coach and John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa also on board.

They were joined in the helicopter by Gianna’s coach Christina Mauser.

Tributes have poured in for the victims from all over the world, with

‘My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through,’ Kim Kardashian shared.

‘This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it.

‘I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend.’

While Cristiano Ronaldo posted: ‘So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

‘Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.’

And Victoria Beckham shared: ‘This tragic loss struck us hard as a family. Kobe Bryant was an incredible figure on and off the court, a friend to David and determined to inspire the next generation.

‘The loss of a daughter and husband is unthinkable for any parent and wife.

‘David, myself and our family send all our love to Vanessa, the other girls and the families of those that were tragically lost with Kobe yesterday x VB.’

Kylie Jenner also paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims, explaining that she had occasionally used the same helicopter and had previously been flown by pilot Ara.

‘Rest in peace and prayers to these families,’ she added. ‘I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara. He was such a nice man.

‘Hold your loved ones close.’





