🔥Rigid rules go against our national character — but we must follow them🔥

The trouble with humans is that they do not behave like straight lines on graphs. “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made,” sighed the great 18th-century philosopher, Immanuel Kant. He would have found ample evidence for the imperfectability of humans in the present situation. Finding the best way forward, correcting omissions and earlier mistakes in response to the spread of coronovirus is a lot trickier than statistics about infection rates and deaths convey.

Like many of us watching Boris Johnson’s broadcast last night with its “instruction to stay at home”, I feel torn by frustration over this delayed response to the spread of Covid-19. And, surely, blows will be traded on that score once the Cabinet is freed from bonds of loyalty over a desultory start to the crisis. If London and Britain are, as the Government so often tells us, “open for business”, then they are also likely to be open to an aggressive virus that travels across the world in an age of globalised trade and long-haul travel.

It would be churlish to accuse Johnson of slacking. He looks to me like a figure who, after the hoopla of a victorious election campaign and the excitement of making himself at home in Downing Street with a settled mandate, has realised that leading a panic-stricken country is all sweat, many hard choices between warring groups of advisers vacillating between statistical models, and little reward. But he has sought to adjust. The faux-Churchillian tone has been dropped, and lackadaisical advice that a bit of hand-washing and self-isolation would sort matters out while we reached herd immunity has been exchanged for a clearer message. Even the tousled hair has been calmed down to nearly normal levels of neatness.

It is easy to point to the necessity of clampdowns abroad — it is harder to admit there are unenviable trade-offs here, because populations respond differently, even when they face the same evidence. Kant might have added that the crooked timber also depends a great deal where we are and what our friends are doing. Town and country, for example, exhibit widely differing responses to the same information.

Driving back from a trip with a friend to the West Country a couple of weeks ago, we heard news from London of supermarket queues around the block and earnest demands on our texts to seek out loo paper. The mood in a large Somerset supermarket meanwhile was polite restraint itself, which calmed my own silly urge to go into a loo-roll frenzy.

Unthinkingly, we copy moods and behaviours around us — which is why we head to the seaside or park to get fresh air in a small family group, thinking we are doing something useful for our stiff legs and mental health, only to find the places as thickly populated as on a sunny bank holiday. So the lesson when it comes to dealing with political communication is keep it very simple and be clear what you want people to do — and what not.

We have learned the hard way in the past weeks that leaving it to common sense is not good enough. The crooked timber in us expects others to stay at home while we find an excuse to go out. A desire to believe that constraint is extreme is a part of our national character — the luxury of escaping tyranny for centuries. But it also points to a perversity, as I discovered hearing one senior politician privately argue that a dinner should go ahead because he felt the response was too draconian (the wider view was that he should dine alone). We should also take a look at our own behaviour. I know that my own weakness is the “just one more” temptation to get something done or make one more journey which is marginally useful but not essential. Call it implausible deniability — it is catching.

It is also worth remembering, given that Britain has a tendency to deem itself exceptionally great at stuff or particularly awful, that others are struggling with the trade-offs of the pandemic too.

Angela Merkel gets reverent press coverage for her calm response to the crisis, although there is some hindsight at work here. The initial advice of the German government also relied on the same herd immunity idea for which Johnson has been roundly criticised. And Merkel has had to tussle over the rights of the central government to override the powers of the various federal states and misplaced agitation from opposition parties about central diktats overriding the German constitution.

Political national character asserts during a crisis. Britons are outraged at being told they cannot meet in the park or sit outside a pub, Germans start worrying about the constitution. Emmanuel Macron is everyone’s favourite — rebooting his presidency in a national crisis plays to his character strengths (decisive) and his centralising bossiness. But Paris also has questions to answer on how fast the virus spread to yield such a high death toll to date — and the response to the lockdowns so far have been well over 90,000 recorded instances of citizens saying “non” to being told to stay indoors or stop fraternising. We are, it turns

out, all stroppy in our own way. Some countries will clearly be judged in the medium to long term to have responded more effectually than others. The biggest effect on the percentage death rate is how many people each country tests, so the biggest gap in the UK response looks like a failure to embrace mass testing much earlier.

Dysfunctional politics are magnified by the crisis. A divided US Congress yesterday still could not agree for a second day on a rescue package of economic measures: a warning to Democrats tempted to make hay that the result is counterproductive and ill-serves voters caught in the divide. Here, Johnson will shortly get the Opposition any government needs in the form of Keir Starmer, who is likely to be the winner of the Labour Party leadership race.

It’s strange to recall that their course was set when it seemed that the most dramatic challenge facing us was what to do about Brexit trade deals.

The Almighty clearly has a way of getting the last laugh on us crooked humans.

Anne McElvoy is Senior Editor at The Economist