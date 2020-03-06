🔥Right to fight: Boxing star Ramla Ali on her Tokyo Olympics prep and new secret fitness weapon🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Ramla Ali – athlete, model and the first Muslim woman to win a boxing title for England — hasn’t turned on her phone in three months now, and counting. What started as an digital detox enforced by her husband and coach Richard Moore has quickly turned into a voluntary lifestyle choice.

“I feel cleansed,” she says breezily, fresh back in the capital after a three-month training camp in the Cayman Islands. “I don’t even want a phone now. I’m having anxiety about putting it back on because I don’t want to get addicted to it.”

There were side-effects to the detox, of course — feeling cut off “for about a week”, finding out about coronavirus a fortnight late — but they were worth it for the benefits. Her day is free of Instagram scrolling, she is less anxious, she has more time for reading. In downtime in the Caribbean, she read a book on holding your breath underwater which inspired her to teach herself. When she started she could hold her breath for 40 seconds; now she can manage almost three minutes.

Breathing is Ali’s new secret fitness weapon, she says, insisting it’s “100 per cent” boosted her performance in the ring. The amateur featherweight is currently deep in training (“twice a day, six days a week”) to be the first boxer to represent her home country Somalia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this August — coronavirus and qualification depending. Her family fled the war-torn nation when she was a toddler and a lack of official records means Ali will never know her exact age (she guesses it’s somewhere between 27 and 30 years old). “I genuinely don’t know the date, the month, the year,” she tells me, sitting on a plush pink sofa at fashion house Coach’s flagship store on Regent Street. Ali has built herself a successful fashion career alongside her sporting endeavours and today she is in model mode: she became a friend of the Coach brand last year and is here to choose an outfit ahead of its Dream Day this weekend, as part of Coach’s Dream It Real initiative. Somali young people from Camden and neighbouring boroughs will be among those attending and Ali will be speaking to them about her journey, confidence and conquering their fears.

It’s ironic, then, Ali admits, that she’s feeling “flustered” about giving the speech. But the boxing ring is still where she feels her most confident. “It helped me find my purpose,” she says, recalling how she discovered the sport at the age of 12 after being bullied about her weight at school. For more than a decade, she kept the hobby a secret for fears her strict Muslim parents would see it as immodest. Even when she won the British and English boxing titles in Bethnal Green in 2016, her family, around the corner living in a council estate in Whitechapel, had no idea.

Today, Ali’s mother is her “number-one fan” — in part since she saw the benefits her daughter’s success could bring for a troubled Somalia — but Ali is aware there are still barriers for Muslim women getting into sport. Creating safe spaces to train is part of that: once a week, she teaches self-defence classes to predominantly hijab-wearing women and girls, including her 12-year-old niece, in New Cross. “A lot of the women have said how safe they feel walking alone at night now,” she says. “That feels amazing.”

Olympics-bound: Ramla Ali will be fighting for her native Somalia (Getty Images)

The struggle isn’t just for Muslim women: a wider sexism is rife across the boxing industry, says Ali, insisting referees are “really quick to stop a female fight”. She adds: “If one girl looks like she’s dominating the other quite a bit, the referee is quick to stop it and say she can’t continue — they’ll never do that with a man.”

She hopes women start to be held to the same standard as men “because we’re just as good — better, even”.

“That’s why I love Serena [Williams] because she just doesn’t care what happens to her,” says Ali. Williams was the athlete she looked up to growing up: “She doesn’t take anything from anyone, she’ll have a fight with the referee knowing full well it’ll go against her, if she believes she’s in the right. That’s the kind of person I wanted to be.”

Williams remains “queen bee” on Ali’s list of heroes, but her career has allowed her to meet many others: Muslim supermodel Halima Aden, the first to wear a hijab on the cover of Vogue; Somali-born actress Sabrina Elba, married to Idris Elba. “Every time she sees me at a party she’ll always come up to me and make sure I’m OK.”

A-list events are a fun new side to Ali’s career. She recently attended the Coach show in New York, and was picked by the Duchess of Sussex to star on Vogue’s Forces For Change September issue cover with 14 other women last year. But she admits parties aren’t her comfort zone. She doesn’t drink and is “always the one who looks lost. Everyone’s there on the dancefloor and I’m like, ‘Let me just stand over here with my fizzy water.’”

Instead, she prefers nights in watching boxsets with Moore, a boxing coach and grandson of former Chelsea coach Dave Sexton. They met at a gym and married in 2016, and now live in Greenwich with Moore’s brother, who often cooks for them. “He is vegan, though” she laughs, saying she’s seen Netflix documentary The Game Changers on veganism for athletes but thinks it’s “just propaganda”.

“I have to slip in a fish when he’s not looking.”

Moore is also Ali’s personal trainer and recently became Somalia’s national boxing team coach. “We’re always together, 24/7,” she smiles, waving in his direction on the other side of the store and telling me how he’s in charge of her social media accounts, “even when I had a phone … He’s really sweet. He’ll go in [to my Instagram messages], make sure no one’s sending nasty stuff and delete all those nasty things before I look”.

What nasty things do people say? Ali sighs and reels off some examples (“‘We gave her a home and she’s not even representing GB,’ or ‘Why is that woman married to a white man?’”) but assures me those are “only about five per cent of messages — 95 per cent are always positive, which is amazing”.

She replies occasionally but prefers to speak to her followers through her posts. “There’ll be stuff up there from a shoot but there’ll also be stuff when I’m drenched in sweat. I try to show them that nobody looks like this all the time. Young girls are very impressionable and otherwise they’ll get complexes.”

That’s the message she’s hoping to get across in her speech tomorrow, mixed in with some quotes from a diary entry she had published this week about a recent Unicef trip to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan. “I said some really nice things about my mum, how she’s a better fighter than I’d ever be. She’s been through so much. She made sure we were clothed, we were fed, we all got degrees. She shouted at us when we came home late because we were missing out on homework… that’s the type of mother that I aspire to be one day.”

Ali is excited at the prospect of her parents and siblings watching her compete for the first time. They have promised to fly to Tokyo for the summer Olympics, if she qualifies: “We’ll get a big Airbnb.” One of her brothers, a GP, has promised to be her doctor on the trip. Another brother is a nutritionist, “but I don’t use him because I wanted a female” who understands the menstrual cycle. “It plays a big part because I’m in a weight-based sport, so I need someone who understands that in case I have to weigh in while I’m on.”

How does she cope with all the travelling for competitions? Ali says she swears by antihistamines for sleeping on the plane but still hasn’t found a magic cure for her skin. “My pores are so massive after flying, it’s disgusting,” she says, pointing to her forehead. “Maybe that’s the next book I’ll have to start reading: how to look after your skin after a long flight.” She’s going to keep her phone switched off until then.

For more information on Coach’s Dream It Real initiative, visit uk.coach.com and uk.youth.org