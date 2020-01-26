🔥Rick Ross pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammys after his death in helicopter crash🔥

Rick Ross has paid an emotional tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who has died alongside one of his daughters in a helicopter crash.

Kobe, 41, died on Sunday morning near Calabasas, California with his daughter Gianna, 13, in a crash that is said to have killed a total of nine people.

Reacting to the devastating news on the Grammy Awards red carpet, rapper Rick told Variety: ‘I’m devastated. I was actually in my hotel room getting dressed for the awards and somebody repeated it. I actually stopped what I was doing, I sat down and waited a minute or two to reconfirm it.

‘They told me it was confirmed and at that point I just didn’t want to believe it and that’s pretty much where I’m still at with it.’

Sharing how he wants Kobe and his incredible basketball career to be remembered at the music awards show tonight, Rick continued: ‘A true champion will want his legacy celebrated so I believe we should celebrate it.

‘That should start the night on this stage and whoever brings home one of those trophies should hold it up in the sky for Black Mamba while we’re out here in the Staples Center in LA.’

He added: ‘They overlap in each and every way you can imagine, just being a great example, a great leader, a great businessman. He’s a great example for the young athletes, carry yourself with class. A great father.’

When asked by the reporter whether it still feels ‘raw’, Rick replied simply: ‘Yeah.’

Hip hop fans will remember Drake’s iconic lyrics about Kobe on Rick’s song 2012 song, Stay Schemin’, in which he references Kobe’s split from wife Vanessa Bryant who was reported to have requested around $150 million in spousal support in divorce papers.

‘Kobe my na, I hate it had to be him, Bh, you wasn’t with me shootin’ in the gym,’ Drake raps, before Rick repeats the line: ‘Bh, you wasn’t with me shootin’ in the gym.’

The controversial line went viral and Drake admitted he regrets the lyric.

Previously speaking to XXL, Drake said: ‘It wasn’t at all. I think given the issues that were happening at the time, I think it just sort of caused maybe some internal family things or whatever.

‘I caught wind that she was unhappy about the line, or whatever. I never meant to. It’s just rap. Sometimes you don’t realise how big your voice is. Still, I guess it’s weird to me, man. I’m just a kid from Toronto. I’m rapping a line. It’s like, “Kobe Bryant’s wife is not going to hear this and care about it”, and then it’s like, oyyy.’

Drake paid tribute to Kobe following news of his death and wrote on Instagram: ‘It can’t be,’ with angry and upset emojis.

The Grammys 2020 are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight.





