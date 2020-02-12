🔥Rick Moranis Is Officially Back For Honey I Shrunk The Kids Reboot, So What Happened With Ghostbusters: Afterlife?🔥

Last week, a rumor surfaced in Hollywood that had ‘80s and ‘90s kids rejoicing, as the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids legacyquel Shrunk seemed to be courting original series star Rick Moranis out of retirement. Sadly, Disney stepped in with an announcement that this wasn’t something that they were aware of, casting that rumor back into the darkness. At least, until now, as an official confirmation has just come out that yes, the original Wayne Szalinski will be back to entertain a new generation of Disney fans, and confound fans pondering his rejection of Ghostbusters: Afterlife a bit in the process.

Reports have just come out that Moranis has closed a deal to co-star alongside Josh Gad, who was previously cast to play his son in Shrunk. This comes not too long after another party familiar with the 1989 classic was reported to join up, as director Joe Johnston, known best for his work directing films like The Rocketeer, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, had signed up to direct this picture.

When THR broke this news earlier today, it not only excited film fans, but also fellow Shrunk star Josh Gad. Shortly after this news broke, Gad took to Twitter and issued this statement of gracious fandom:

To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade. But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk https://t.co/oZRokBbQQs— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2020

Of course, Rick Moranis’ emergence from retirement for Shrunk has audiences wondering about just why he decided to come back for Shrunk, but not for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Shrunk has no release date or production start date in mind yet, but as soon as further details are made public, we’ll report back with updates.