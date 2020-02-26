🔥Richmond Park deer gets plastic bag stuck on its head in distressing footage🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This distressing footage shows the moment a deer in Richmond Park gets a plastic bag stuck on its head.

The young buck can be seen in considerable distress due to its head being wrapped in the bright orange Sainsbury’s bag.

He can be seen moving slowly through the park as he tries to shake off the carrier bag.

A spokesperson for Richmond Park told The Evening Standard that the buck was not harmed.

The deer was captured trying to shake the bag off (Maria B)

But he said other animals in the park continue to suffer from littering.

Simon Richards, Park Manager for Richmond Park, The Royal Parks, said: “This is an important reminder of the impact of people dropping litter – particularly food waste.

“This buck wasn’t harmed in this case and the plastic bag pulled away from its antlers, but other animals continue to suffer from littering.

“It’s all too common that we spot birds eating plastic and other rubbish left behind by visitors, causing their stomachs to block up and bloat and preventing them passing waste. Deer, foxes and squirrels are affected too.

“Littering in our parks is a big problem and we’re often left with mountains of rubbish to clear, especially after a busy weekend.

“Our parks provide beautiful natural spaces, but we ask visitors to stop, think and protect the wildlife they are there to enjoy – and leave nothing behind.”