🔥Richest women in the world, ranked by net worth🔥

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, there are currently no women ranked in the top 10 richest people in the world. Today, the world’s richest woman ranks at No. 12 behind the likes of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Larry Page.Much of the world’s wealth depends on a constantly fluctuating stock market; as such, these were the rankings as of mid-February 2020 for the 45 richest women on Earth, ranked by net worth. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $5.99 billionElizabeth Johnson is the granddaughter of Fidelity Investments founder Edward Johnson II. Her sister, Abigail, is currently the CEO of the company. Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Net worth: $6.04 billionJudy Love, along with her husband Tom Love, co-founded the Love’s chain of truck stops and convenience stores. She serves as the company’s executive secretary.In this photo, Love sits court-side at an Oklahoma City Thunder game, first row, second from right. Credit: J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Net worth: $6.06 billionTamara Hughes Gustavson’s father is the founder and chairman of Public Storage. Gustavson is the company’s largest shareholder. Credit: Courtesy of Public Storage

Net worth: $6.08 billionMartullo-Blocher is the CEO of the Swiss chemical manufacturing company Ems-Chemie. She took over the CEO role in 2004 when her father, Christoph Blocher, was elected to the Swiss Federal Council. Credit: Peter Klaunzer/AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $6.20 billionTan Kim Choo is the widow of Singaporean real estate magnate Ng Teng-fong. The company’s properties include Sino Group in Hong Kong and Far East Organization in Singapore. Credit: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Net worth: $6.33 billionDannine Avara and her two sisters, Milane and Randa, inherited their billions from their late father, Dan Duncan, who co-founded the Houston-based oil pipeline company Enterprise Products. Credit: Enterprise Products via Facebook

Net worth: $6.33 billionMilane Duncan Frantz is Dan Duncan’s youngest daughter. She serves as a director of the Duncan Family Foundation. Credit: Enterprise Products via Facebook

Net worth: $6.33 billionAnother Duncan heiress, Williams served as vice president and then CEO of Enterprise Products from 1994 to 2001. Credit: Rice Business School via Facebook

Net worth: $6.51 billionZeng is the chairwoman of Lingyi Technology, a Chinese manufacturer that supplies internal parts for smartphones, laptops and tablets. Credit: Courtesy of Lingyi Technology

Net worth: $6.52 billionSwedish-born Rausing owns one-third of Tetra Pak, a Swiss company that revolutionized antiseptic food packaging in the 20th century. She inherited her stake in the company from her late father. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Net worth: $6.52 billionShari Arison is the owner of Arison Investments, a position she inherited when her father died in 1999. She also inherited a large stake in Carnival Corp., which her father co-founded.Arison is the wealthiest woman in Israel. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $6.56 billionThomson, a Canadian heiress, owns 14% of Woodbridge Company, a privately held investment firm based in Ontario. Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Net worth: $6.63 billionLu co-founded the Chinese training company Offcn with her son, Li Yongxin. The company, which also owns a hotel in the Eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, offers career training to more than 1 million teachers and public servants. Credit: Courtesy of Hy Offcn Hotel

Net worth: $6.74 billionRonda Stryker is an heiress to the Stryker Corp. medical equipment manufacturing fortune. Stryker has been a director of the U.S. company for more than 30 years. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $6.81 billionFan is the chairwoman of Hengli Petrochemical Co., a Chinese research and development firm that produces polyester fiber products.In this photo, an employee answers the phone in the company’s lobby. Credit: Aizhu Chen/Reuters

Net worth: $7.14 billionShu Ping co-founded Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao in 1994. Twenty-six years later, the restaurant has hundreds of locations in 12 countries. Credit: Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $7.75 billionSandra Ortega Mera’s father, Amancio Ortega, founded the retail chain Zara. Mera, who is Spanish, inherited a small-but-valuable share of Zara’s parent company when her mother died in 2013. Credit: Xurxo Lobato/Getty Images

Net worth: $8.1 billionAntonia Axson Johnson is the fourth-generation chairperson of her family’s company, Swedish retail and service industry giant Axel Johnson AB. Credit: Jorgen Hildebrandt/Axel Johnson Inc.

Net worth: $8.13 billionTan (not pictured) controls the Indonesian cigarette manufacturer Gudang Garam. The company was founded by her late husband, Susilo Wonowidjojo. He died in 2008. Credit: Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $8.21 billion Zhou is the chairwoman and founder of major touchscreen manufacturer Lens Technology. Credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $8.41 billionChristy Walton is the American widow of Walmart heir John T. Walton. Walton inherited a fraction of her husband’s fortune when he died in a plane crash in 2005. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $8.65 billionAmerican-born Blair Parry-Okeden inherited 25% of Cox Enterprises when her mother, Barbara Cox Anthony, died in 2007. Credit: Cox Enterprises

Net worth: $8.7 billionMarian Ilitch, an American, co-founded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959 with her late husband, Mike Ilitch. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $10.6 billionSherry Brydson is among Canada’s richest people. She is the controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters Corp. Her grandfather, Roy Thomson, founded the Thomson Corp. in 1934. Brydson also owns Vista Radio and Viking Air. Credit: Courtesy of Viking Air

Net worth: $11.1 billionValerie Mars is the senior vice president of corporate development at U.S. food company Mars Inc. She is also on the board of directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Credit: FCA Group

Net worth: $11.1 billionPamela Mars-Wright currently serves as the family’s ambassador to the Mars Inc. pet-care division. Credit: Mars Inc. via Facebook

Net worth: $11.1 billionVictoria Mars is an heiress to the Mars Inc. fortune. She served as the company’s chairperson from 2014 until 2017. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $11.1 billionMarijke Mars and her sisters each inherited an estimated 8% of Mars Inc. when their father died in 2016. Credit: Mars Inc. Newsroom

Net worth: $11.7 billionSara Mota de Larrea is the widow of Jorge Larrea, the founder of mining company Grupo México. Credit: Grupo Mexico Newsroom

Net worth: $11.8 billionBeate Heister’s father, Karl Albrecht, founded the German discount grocery store chain Aldi. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $12.4 billionWu Yajun is the co-founder of Longfor Properties, a Beijing real estate investment company. She currently serves as the company’s chairperson. Credit: May Tse/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Net worth: $14.1 billionIris Fontbona inherited her wealth when her husband, Andrónico Luksic Abaroa, died in 2005. Fontbona is the wealthiest person in Chile. Credit: Teletón/Anatel

Net worth: $14.4 billionZhong Huijuan is the chairwoman of Chinese drug manufacturer Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group. Before getting into the pharmaceutical business, Zhong was a chemistry teacher. Credit: Zhang Wei/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $15.8 billionCharlene de Carvalho-Heineken inherited a 25% controlling stake in Heineken International when her father died in 2002. She is now an executive member of the Dutch company’s board of directors. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $18.2 billionGina Rinehart is an Australian mining heiress and chairperson of Hancock Prospecting. Her father, who founded the company, died in 1992. Credit: Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Net worth: $18.4 billionSusanne Klatten is a German heiress. Klatten inherited large stakes in many companies — including BMW and pharmaceutical manufacturer Altana — when her father died in 1982. Credit: Andreas Gebert/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Net worth: $19.1 billionAbigail Johnson has served as the CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014. Her grandfather, Edward C. Johnson II, founded the company in 1946. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Net worth: $20.7 billion Elaine T. Marshall holds an estimated 15% stake in Koch Industries. She inherited the stake when her husband, E. Pierce Marshall, died in 2006. Credit: AP

Net worth: $24 billionYang Huiyan of China is the wealthiest woman in Asia. She received a majority stake in Country Garden Holdings, a real estate development company, from her father in 2007. Credit: Country Garden Holdings

Net worth: $27.6 billionLaurene Powell Jobs is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. In 2004, she founded the Emerson Collective, an LLC that focuses on social justice issues and immigration reform. Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $44.7 billion Jacqueline Mars (center) is the daughter of Forrest Mars, Sr., and heiress to the Mars family fortune. She’s the aunt of the younger Mars sisters. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $51.7 billionAlice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She is an avid art collector and founded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $58.9 billion French L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers was the richest woman in the world from 2017 to 2019. Credit: Getty Images

Net worth: $60 billionJulia Flesher Koch became the richest woman in the world when her husband, chemical engineering magnate and political donor David Koch, died in August of 2019. Credit: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images