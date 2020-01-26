🔥Richard Sherman responds to Jimmy Garoppolo’s critics: ‘Idiots sounds like idiots at this point’🔥

Richard Sherman is defending his Super Bowl-bound quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The former Patriots signal caller has faced criticism this week for his “game manager” role in the San Francisco 49ers’ two playoff wins, in which they recorded 89 rushing attempts and just 27 passing attempts.

In a Q&A interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne published Sunday, Sherman responded to Garoppolo’s critics when he was asked about the situation. His message was simple.

“Idiots sound like idiots at this point,” Sherman said.

Dunne then asked Sherman if it’s a good thing if Garoppolo doesn’t have to throw.

Sherman said, “Once again, it’s people telling you how to win. Like: Hey, we don’t care that you’re winning by double digits every game. You’re not winning the way we want you to. So let’s criticize him.”

Earlier in the week, Garoppolo said he was aware of what’s being said about him, but he is using it as motivation.

“Everyone has different ways to get motivated, and very similar to Sherm, I do the same thing,” Garoppolo said. “I hear all the stuff and everything, but you can’t put that all out there all the time. You have to do with it what you will and take it for what it is. Just at the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and play football.”

Sherman is confident that Garoppolo and the 49ers can come through in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2.

“We’re the No. 1 seed going into the Super Bowl,” Sherman said. “We’re as confident as we’re going to be.”