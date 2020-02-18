🔥Richard Madeley prompts more Alan Partridge comparisons as he returns to Good Morning Britain🔥

Good Morning Britain viewers compared Richard Madeley to Alan Partridge as he stood in for Piers Morgan.

The veteran morning TV presenter has been appearing on the show this week while Morgan is on holiday.

This morning’s episode of the ITV breakfast programme saw Madeley, 63, channel Steve Coogan’s comic character in a series of bizarre – and often inadvertently hilarious – moments.

One segment saw Madeley practice CPR on a mannequin, which one viewer branded “the most @AccidentalP [Accidental Partridge] thing I have seen in many a morning.”

Madeley also referred to the Labour leadership as “clowns.”

Another blunder saw Madeley and co-presenter Ranvir Singh, who is standing in for Susanna Reid, caught out live on air.

As the camera cut back to them following a news bulletin from Sean Fletcher, Madeley was seen writing notes ahead of the next segment while Singh used her phone.

“Is Richard Madeley copying Alan Partridge on purpose or is it just him?” one Twitter user pondered, while another suggested that watching him on Good Morning Britain was like “waking up to Alan Partridge.”

Some fans suggested that Madeley made a refreshing change from Morgan, with one branding the show “much more enjoyable to watch without Piers.”

“10 mins of Richard Madeley on #gmb brings you CPR, death masks, northern broadcasters, utterly glorious,” another social media user wrote.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.