After well over two decades in the game, Richard Johnson knows all about the ups and downs his sport can bring, but even by his standards, the last few months have been tumultuous.

Injury, the absence of his most high-profile ride and the prospect of surrendering his Champion Jockey title have contrived to ensure that the build-up to this week’s Cheltenham Festival has been filed under ‘far from ideal’, but it will all seem worth it if Thyme Hill can deliver Grade One success in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle today.

Philip Hobbs’ six-year-old has been the long-term ante post favourite for this afternoon’s contest, unbeaten in three starts over hurdles, including in the Grade One Challow Hurdle last time out, having finished third behind Envoi Allen in the Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival.

“He’s definitely my best ride of the week,” Johnson says. “He’s done nothing wrong at all this year, all season. He’s a really nice horse, ran really well in the Champion Bumper last year at Cheltenham as well so he’s got good Cheltenham form.

“I wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the race so hopefully he goes there with a favourite’s chance.”

Johnson’s rollercoaster began on January 21, when he broke his right arm in a fall at Exeter. The 42-year-old, who for so long had to play second fiddle to the great AP McCoy, has been champion in each of the four seasons since the Irishman’s retirement but was already trailing rival Brian Hughes by three wins when he picked up the injury that at first threatened to rule him out for up to two months.

“To be honest when it first happened, I thought the jockey’s title had probably completely gone,” Johnson says. “I was going to struggle with that – when I got back I was only going to have a couple of months left.”

Instead thoughts turned to the Festival, where the prospect of partnering 2018 Gold Cup hero Native River in this afternoon’s blue-ribbon event drove the latest rehabilitation phase in a career full of them.

“I’ve a fair idea now of what I need to be doing and where you need to be to get back,” Johnson explains. “But as you get older you have to work a bit harder at the fitness, even when you’re not injured.

“When I broke my arm, to start with it was a case of: Cheltenham’s not far away, it’s the biggest meeting of the year, and the most important four days of the season.

“The one thing that was helping me work hard to get back for the Festival was Native River.”

It came as a hammer blow then, when having watched Jonjo O’Neill Jr. (twenty years his junior, to be precise) deputise in a perfect prep win at Newbury the following month, the ten-year-old was ruled out of the Gold Cup with a tendon injury.

Richard Johnson won the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Native River (AFP/Getty Images)

“It was really disappointing because I thought this year he just had that sparkle back again,” Johnson says. “It was good to see him win [at Newbury] and after that I really thought the Gold Cup was not far away and I was getting very excited.

“The older I’ve got, the more I’ve realised how hard it is to get a ride good enough to run in those races, so you really look forward to them.”

As far as the jockey’s title was concerned, however, the wind was blowing, quite literally, in Johnson’s favour as storms Ciara and Dennis decimated the racing fixture list and limited Hughes’ opportunities to press home his advantage.

Hughes’ lead heading into the Festival was 20 – a sizeable lead but one that Johnson does not deem insurmountable, even if Prestbury Park during this week in March is hardly the place to pick up easy victories.

“The trouble is at Cheltenham it’s obviously so hard to ride winners,” he says. “It’s the best racing anywhere in the world. Every single race is very, very tough.

“I’ve been there at festivals where I’ve walked away without a winner and had good rides but on the day they weren’t quite good enough to win.

“I’ve still got a mountain to climb but I have got a small chance of bridging that gap.”

Last year’s Festival saw fellow weighing room elder statesman Noel Fehily announce his retirement, while Ruby Walsh followed suit when taking the Gold Cup at Punchestown at the end of the season, but Johnson is dismissive of the suggestion he might be tempted to bow out on top should he end up in the winners’ enclosure this afternoon.

“You won’t be seeing that!” he laughs. “If anything, if I’m not able to be Champion Jockey this year, it always makes you keener to try and put the record straight again next year so that will be my main ambition next year as well.”

Richard Johnson is currently 2nd in the 2019/20 Jump Jockeys' Championship.