Today, celebrating St Patrick’s Day early at his Mayfair restaurant, chef Richard Corrigan told attendees to “be leaders of industry” and “show humanity”.

Speaking to a room which included chefs Tom Brown, David Moore of Pied a Terre, Patrick Powell of Allegra and many others, Corrigan said: “Now’s the time to show humanity. It’s not the time to be f. Open your kitchens to those staff you might not be able to afford, take on the part timers, the porters, the ones it’s hard to pay for. Don’t leave our kids sitting in a bedsit in Camden living off a can of baked beans.”

Referencing the spread of coronavirus, Corrigan said: “Hospitality is facing possibly the worst crisis I’ve seen in my 33 years cooking. It’s not a good time. Some of us won’t survive, there will be casualties. It’s going to be a rough time. But I’m speaking to you seriously, I’m calling on you to be the leaders you are.”

The surprisingly moving speech, which was meant with cheers and shouts of “yes chef!” was delivered at Corrigan’s annual “Fake Paddy’s Day” event, where key chefs, journalists and industry figures indulge in a booze-soaked breakfast to celebrate the Irish patron saint.

“Usually I’m a bit tired, I have lunch, I don’t feel like drinking,” Corrigan said, “but today I’m saying stay, drink, have a good time. It’s tough. We need it.”

Last month, chefs Adam Handling and Claude Bosi told the Standard that they were experiencing a slump in booking numbers at their central London restaurants. It was also reported this week that at least four restaurants in London’s Chinatown has temporarily closed, while food influencer and cookbook writer Ella Mills – also known as Deliciously Ella – yesterday revealed she would be temporarily closing her Mayfair deli.