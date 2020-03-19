🔥Rian Johnson Shares Unseen Photo Of Carrie Fisher From The Last Jedi Set🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in December, and hasn’t left the pop culture zeitgeist since. The discussion surrounding J.J. Abrams’ blockbuster hasn’t slowed down in the following months, and the movie’s recent release on Video on Demand should see this trend continuing. It wasn’t long ago that The Last Jedi was on everyone’s lips, and Rian Johnson recently shared some photos from the movie’s set. This includes a great photo of the late Carrie Fisher.

Carrie Fisher died suddenly in 2016, shortly after wrapping her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And while unused footage from The Force Awakens was used to complete her story in The Rise of Skywalker, Rian Johnson is actually the last director that the late actress got to work with. He recently shared a set of photos on social media, including a lovely shot of Carrie Fisher alongside Oscar Isaac. Check it out below.

Star Wars teaches us that no one’s ever really gone, and Rian Johnson’s recent post certainly hammers that home. The shot from the set of The Last Jedi perfectly captured the late icon’s spirit, as well as her friendship with Oscar Isaac. It’s exactly the pick me up the moviegoing public could use right now.

Rian Johnson shared this new image of Carrie Fisher on his personal Twitter page. The Knives Out director regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the fans. He’s continued to engage moviegoers about the Star Wars franchise, despite the online backlash he originally faced following the release of The Last Jedi. In fact, he’s even happy it happened, as it changed his perspective of being liked and social media in general.

Star Wars fans can re-watch The Last Jedi on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.

In the photo of Carrie Fisher, you can see her aiming a large blaster at the camera, which presumably being manned by Rian Johnson himself. Oscar Isaac looks far less badass, as he openly laughs and shows us those pearly whites. Clearly the two actors were enjoying their time on set, with Fisher able to take arms as Leia as she did back in Star Wars: A New Hope.

For those who don’t remember, Leia briefly wielded the large blaster in the third act of The Last Jedi. Upon waking up from her coma, she and The Resistance prepare for a final stand against Kylo Ren and his forces. When Finn and Rose land on Crait, the Resistance directs their weapons at the ship, thinking it might be from the First Order. That’s when Leia is seen with the futuristic weapon, with Carrie Fisher seemingly posing for a photo in between takes.

Another great photo coming from Rian Johnson’s recent post featured Andy Serkis. Serkis played Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. There was a ton of hype around the character and his backstory, but Snoke was unceremoniously killed in Rian Johnson’s blockbuster. The hilarious set photo shows Serkis next to the stand in for Snoke’s corpse, screaming out in anguish over his character’s death.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available via video on demand now, and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.