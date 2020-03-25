🔥Rian Johnson Released Knives Out’s Script To Help Entertain Those In Self-Quarantine, So Get On Your Sweaters🔥

It’s been an intense few weeks in the world, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have drastically changed daily life. The public is being instructed to self-quarantine, in hopes of flattening the curve of infections. People are staying at home and isolating themselves, and eager for some distraction while being unable to spend time out. Knives Out director Rian Johnson is doing his part as well, recently posting his Academy Award winning script online for cinephiles to enjoy. Talk about timing.

Knives Out was Rian Johnson’s follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And after getting backlash for that blockbuster, moviegoers and critics universally praised his quirky whodunnit. A sequel is already in the works with Daniel Craig reprising his role, so there’s a ton of possibilities for this growing sequel. And while movie theaters are shut down, Johnson offered movie fans a better glimpse into Knives Out by publishing his script. He announced this on social media, saying:

Just posted the shooting draft of Knives Out to my site. All previous scripts that don’t involve outer space are up there too. https://t.co/aseGDIdwZJ— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 23, 2020

Well, this is certainly exciting. Knives Out was a huge success, making tons of money at the box office and even earning an Oscar. And now we can really sink our teeth into Rian Johnson’s script by having it readily available.

Rian Johnson’s tweet comes in the wake of unprecedented developments in the film world. Countless movies have been delayed due to coronavirus concerns, as movie theaters close. Luckily, some studios have released movies early via video on demand, allowing film fans and families to enjoy their time indoors. While Knives Out was already on DVD and Blu-ray following its November release, there’s a new reason to re-examine the hilarious dark comedy. Because now we can follow along with the script.

Of course, Rian Johnson was also careful to quickly sidestep any potential Star Wars conversations. Because while the director/writer regularly posts his scripts on his personal website, The Last Jedi is an exception. What’s more, it doesn’t look like he has any plans to reveal what was on the page for Episode VIII. This might have to do with his contract with Lucasfilm, or his own personal preference. After all, his Star Wars movie has already been dissected, ripped apart, and applauded in the years since it hit theaters.

Much of Knives Out’s success is due to Rian Johnson’s script, and witty dialogue. Each member of the Thrombey Family is awful in their own way, and each have their own style of speaking (and manipulating.) The movie’s mysterious plot is also methodically crafted, with twists that continually keep the audience off kilter. So getting a glimpse into the movie’s script should bring a new level of enjoyment to fans.

It should be interesting to see where Rian Johnson takes the Knives Out franchise with its upcoming sequel. Daniel Craig will be back to play Detective Benoit Blanc, but it will otherwise feature a new cast of characters and presumably a new murder for him to solve. Johnson was able to assemble a stellar cast for the first movie, so there’s no telling who might pop up in the next one.

Knives Out is out on DVD and Blu-ray now.