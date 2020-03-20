🔥RFU scrap rugby season at all levels except Premiership🔥

The RFU has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the rugby season at all levels, except the Premiership, due to coronavirus.

Talks with the Premiership, which has nine games remaining in the regular season (as well as play-offs and a final), will continue. The league is currently postponed until April 20.

In a letter to fans, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said that the Union would communicate how to achieve “fair and balanced outcomes” for the rest of the game by mid-April.

“When current Government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage training and friendlies to recommence,” said Sweeney.

He identified “three areas of focus” for the RFU: welfare, implications and reboot. He also admitted that the game is “exposed if there is widespread cancellation of games and events” and that this was already forecast to be a loss-making year for the organisation.

“The loss will now be considerably more as we face challenges similar to businesses across the entire country,” he said. “There may well also be much longer term financial implications which we are assessing now..”

With no games being played, Premiership clubs are being hit hard financially as many are reliant on matchday income, despite having a lucrative broadcasting deal with BT Sport and receiving around £13million in the last year from private equity giants CVC, who purchased a 27 per cent stake in Premiership Rugby.

There are nine games left to play in the Premiership season, before play-offs and a final (Getty Images)

Sides are now having to face up to the financial reality of what lies ahead and players and staff may be forced to take pay cuts to keep clubs going.

Talks were ongoing this morning, but it was understood a blanket 25 per cent pay cut for players and staff at all 12 elite clubs was one possibility.