🔥Reynhard Sinaga’s final victim says he feared he had killed him after fighting him off during attack🔥

The man who fought off Britain’s most prolific rapist, Reynhard Sinaga, and helped bring his reign of terror to an end, has described how he initially feared he had killed him.
The 21-year-old, who was Sinaga’s final victim, was drugged and raped by the Indonesian student in his Manchester flat in June 2017, but came round during the attack.
The 6ft rugby player, who had been out celebrating the end of his A-levels with friends when he was targeted by Sinaga, managed to break free and fight him off.
As he tried to get out of Sinaga’s flat he discovered the door was locked and the 36-year-old suddenly sprang at him, biting and punching.
“I’d had scuffles on the rugby field before but nothing like this. I was punching him in the head and finally he let go of me. I got the front door open and ran out,” he explained.
But after escaping and contacting the police to report the rape, he ended up being arrested on suspicion of causing greivous bodily harm.
While Sinaga lay in a hospital bed with a bleed on the brain, the man – whose anonymity is protected – spent 11 hours in a police cell, fearing the worst.
“I thought I may have killed him,” he said. “He was not moving. I had beaten him so badly that it was borderline. I did what I had to do in that moment to survive. My instincts were kicking in, the adrenalin was going through my body just to survive.”
His mother, who he called to come and pick him up after the attack, also said she feared her son would be charged with murder if Sinaga died.
She said her heart sank when Greater Manchester Police rang her saying they needed to speak to her urgently.
“That phone call was the moment I thought, ‘Oh my God, this guy has died’, and that my son was going to prison. I thought my son’s life was over.”
But Sinaga recovered from his injuries and was eventually jailed for life after being convicted of 159 sex attacks on 48 different men.
Police believe there may be more than 200 victims and the Attorney General has asked the court of appeal to consider imposing a whole life tariff on Sinaga to ensure he is never released from prison.
His final victim has now graduated from university, has secured a job as a sports coach and has confided in his girlfriend about his ordeal.
He said: “I’ve had my day in court and now he is stuck in Strangeways while I’m out living my life. I’m still me, I’m getting on with my life.
“He shouldn’t see the light of day ever again. He has never shown any remorse. He should die in prison.”