🔥Revolution Bars warns of coronavirus hit to business🔥

The chief executive of Revolution Bars on Wednesday warned of site closures due to coronavirus disruption, and called on the government to urgently update on how it will help employees across the industry.

Rob Pitcher welcomed the Chancellor’s plan announced yesterday for a business rates holiday. But, he said he is waiting for details on what will be proposed “as far as employee assistance is concerned”.

Lay-offs across the wider leisure and hospitality industry are expected as firms close sites because of footfall plunges. The government has advised people to avoid pubs and travelling.

Pitcher’s comments came as his firm updated the City on how the virus could hurt the cocktail bars chain. The shares plunged over 21%, or 5.24p, to 19.26p.

The firm saw comparable sales rise 1.1% in the 37 weeks to March 14, but trading has suffered in very recent days.

Revolution Bars expects a “material deterioration” in trading for the remainder of the year to June 30.

Among measures Pitcher is looking at to cope are restricting hours or closures for the foreseeable future. The company is also in talks with landlords about arrangements.

Elsewhere today, Simon Emeny, the chief executive of pubs firm Fuller’s, also shared his thoughts on the Chancellor’s pledges.

Emeny told the Evening Standard: “We welcome the update, and view the suspension of business rates as a tangible benefit.”

But, he added: “I am worried about the lack of detail given by the government on how specifically it will help people that lose their job, something that looks likely across the wider industry particularly in London. With pubs and restaurants already closing there is a major human element here for hospitality colleagues. How will people pay rent and feed their families. We need more details and we need this before we close pubs and reduce overheads.”

Fuller’s will review each pub on a day to day basis.

The company has seen outer London pubs still perform well, but central London is much quieter. It has not closed any sites yet, but if it does they will be shut on a temporary basis.