🔥Revolut launches new Junior account to teach kids financial skills with added parent controls🔥

UK challenger bank Revolut has launched a new kids-focused account and app, named Revolut Junior, in a bid to teach kids money management skills.

The new stand-alone app is for parents and children aged between seven and 17. It works in similar ways to the original Revolut app: customers can check their balance and get transaction alerts, as well as having their own Revolut Junior card. However, the addition of parental oversight is where the new Junior version differs. Parents and guardians will have their own separate section within the app which will allow them to manage their child’s spending.

Parents will receive notifications whenever their child spends money, whilst they will be able to check and control specific functions such as online payments. They will also be able to transfer money using their own Revolut account.

Head of product for Revolut Junior, Aurelien Guichard, said the focus for the new account and app was to help kids develop financial skills. “Conversations about money typically start at home and we believe these skills are gained little by little, through experience and with the help of parents and guardians. Revolut Junior ‘grows’ with kids until they are eligible for a standard 18+ account so that once they are independent, they have the financial skills and literacy to avoid potentially costly mistakes.”

New features will come to the app over the coming year including the ability to set a regular allowance, financial tasks and goals, savings options and spending limits.

At the moment, the new account is only available to UK Premium and Metal customers – those that pay between £6.99 and £12.99 a month for accounts with added bonuses such as a concierge service, cashback and higher ATM withdrawals. Revolut says it will roll out the Junior app to other regions in Europe in the coming months.

Future features for the app include setting an allowance and financial tasks to teach money skills (Revolut )

Speaking about the launch of the new app, Russell Winnard, the director of programmes and services for financial education charity Young Money, said it represents an “exciting new learning opportunity for young people to understand and develop appropriate spending choices.

“In an age where digital players are becoming increasingly important, Revolut Junior has the potential to play a significant role in getting more young people positively engaged in the world of money,” he added.

Based in Canary Wharf, Revolut recently became one of the highest-valued fintechs in the world after raising £387 million at a £4.2 billion valuation last month. The company says it has 10 million customers – clearly kids are factored into the next stage of its growth as it aims for profitability this year.

Revolut isn’t the only fintech to offer a kids-focused account. GoHenry launched back in 2012 as a “pocket money app” with a card for kids. It boasts over 500,000 members, and parents can customise the card so it says the name of the child, such as GoEmily. There is a membership fee involved: the first month is free, and then it costs £2.99 a month per child. This includes one top-up per month, whilst any additional money transfers will cost 50p per transaction.