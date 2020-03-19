🔥Revised supermarket opening times and how Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and more are rationing purchases🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Supermarket giants including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda have brought into force new rules to prevent customers from panic buying during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on the number of items people are allowed to purchase at one time and shorter opening times are a part of the measures the nation’s stores have taken.

The action has been necessitated by customers stockpiling products such as toilet roll paper and pasta in preparation for them having to self-isolate.

Previously, such rationing had only been enforced on a small number of items such as hand sanitiser and paracetamol but, with the country braced for a drawn out battle with coronavirus the limits have been significantly widened.

Images of empty shelves in shops have come to encapsulate the crisis as thousands sought to hoard food and hygiene products.

Sainsbury’s

Supermarkets have asked customers not to panic buy (Reuters)

Sainsbury’s revealed it will now only allow customers to buy a maximum of three of any single item.

That figure shrank to a maximum of two of each for its most popular items including toilet paper, soap, and UHT (long-lasting) milk.

The grocer now offers priority home delivery slots to elderly and vulnerable customers, as well as exclusive shopping hours in store.

All its stores will only open to these two groups for the first hour of trading on Thursday, chief executive Mike Coupe said, but will open for an hour longer so other shoppers do not miss out.

It said customers over 70 and those with a disability will have priority access to online delivery slots from Monday, and the chain is also expanding its “click and collect” service.

Mr Coupe added that as of Thursday, Sainsbury’s would be closing its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters to free up freight capacity for essential products.

Customers will also only be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk from Wednesday onward.

“As we work to feed the nation, we are also focusing all of our efforts on getting as much food and other essential items from our suppliers, into our warehouses and on to shelves as we possibly can”, Mr Coupe said.

“We still have enough food for everyone – if we all just buy what we need for us and our families.”

Tesco

There are now limits on a whole host of items (Jeremy Selwyn)

Tesco has introduced a five-item limit on items including pasta, baked beans, anti-bacterial wipes, gels and sprays, and long-life milk until further notice.

The retailer has almost run entirely out of pasta.

The UK’s biggest supermarket Tesco has also reduced the hours for hundreds of stores from Tuesday night.

Bosses at the store decided to close all 24-hour stores at 10pm, reopening at 6am every morning.

They will continue to open between 6am and 10pm for the immediate future, it is understood.

Staff in stores were informed on Tuesday afternoon. A Tesco spokeswoman confirmed there will be no cut in pay.

Details are being updated online with new store opening times, and it is believed some larger 24-hour stores that have pharmacies will remain open beyond 10pm.

Asda

Supermarkets are trying to make sure there is enough food for everyone (PA)

Asda has also announced it is restricting shoppers to three items on all food, toiletries and cleaning products.

Hand sanitiser had already been restricted to two per person both in-store and online.

It is also closing its cafes and pizza counters, while temporarily reducing the opening hours of all its 24-hour stores for re-stocking.

Morrisons

Morrisons are hiring more staff to meet shopping demands during the coronavirus pandemic (PA)

Morrisons have brought in restrictions on cleaning products, including on bleach which is now capped at six per person and two for hand sanitisers.

​It also said it is limiting purchases across 1,250 lines.

Customers will now be asked to pay by card or smartphone to reduce cash handling.

To help manage a rise in online orders, from March 23 the grocer said it will launch a new range of simple-to-order food parcels, including options for vegetarians.

A post on the Morrisons website, said: “You may notice that delivery slots for our online groceries service are becoming less readily available as demand for home deliveries increases. We’re working hard to facilitate as many orders as we can, however please be aware that you may need to book your slot further in advance than usual.

“You will also discover that there is a maximum order number on selected products so we can make sure our customers still have access to essential products.”

Morrisons also said it will create 3,500 more jobs to speed up home deliveries, while offering staff access to a “hardship fund” to help cover their bills as the pandemic continues to sweep through Britain.

The chain said it would be recruiting around 2,500 pickers and drivers, while it will also be hiring about 1,000 people to work in its distribution centres.

The move to boost home delivery will see the retailer make more slots available to customers, use another 100 stores for shop picking, set up a call centre for those without access to online shopping and launch a new range of simple-to-order food parcels from March 23.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We expect the days, weeks and months ahead to be very testing and we are determined to do our bit.

“These measures will support our very hard-working colleagues, enable us to provide more food to more people in their homes and create opportunities for people whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus.”

The announcement comes after the chain last week vowed to pay small suppliers immediately to help support under-pressure cash flow.​

It will also significantly increase cleaning of places that staff and customers touch.

Aldi

Hoarding has meant there is now rationing in place (Getty Images)

Discount supermarket Aldi has limited customers to four items of any one product.

The chain has seen an “unprecedented demand” across its range and its wants to make all of its customers can purchase everything.

Aldi added: “All our stores remain open and continue to serve our valued customers.

“We have good product availability and our colleagues are working tirelessly to restock and replenish shelves as quickly as they can.”

Waitrose​

Waitrose has drafted in 1,200 staff from sister retailer John Lewis to cope with demand.

It currently has online-only restrictions on certain anti-bacterial soaps and wipes – which have been capped at four per person.

A spokeswoman told the Mirror: “In-store, we are currently not putting a cap on any products.

“We have introduced a temporary cap on certain products on Waitrose.com including some antibacterial soaps and wipes, to ensure our customers have access to the products they need.

“We continue to work with suppliers to help meet demand.”

Lidl

Lidl currently has no limits on any purchases, however, a spokesperson for the retailer said they are “monitoring the situation”.