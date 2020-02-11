🔥Review finds social media linked to mental distress🔥

For immediate help if you are in a crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. A new review of several studies shows the potentially harmful impact of social media use on teenagers. It confirms what many parents have long feared.The results in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, finds social media use is linked to mental distress, self harm and even suicide. More than two hours of social media use a day is associated with higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts in girls.In one study, girls reported feeling negative after 10 minutes of browsing Facebook. The more time, the greater the risk. It’s something 17-year-old Maya Behl can attest to. “I become more isolated when I’m on social media. Even though its supposed to be a connector, it’s honestly very isolating,” she said.According to the review, kids who spend less time socializing in person are more vulnerable, and easy access to information about how to commit suicide online increases risk. Carol Deeds’ 12-year-old son, Gabriel, took his life just over a year ago. Her organization, Gabriel’s Light, helps promote safe technology use.”Kids can’t get away from all this peer pressure and I think its just terrible. I wouldn’t want to be a child right now,” Deeds said.Researchers said parents should talk to their kids about the risks of social media. Instead of banning it, they should limit screen time both for their kids, and themselves, to set a good example.

