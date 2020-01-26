🔥Review finds ‘shocking degree of carelessness’ over smart motorway roll out, as it is revealed 38 people have died since their introduction🔥

The roll out of smart motorways has been implemented with a “shocking degree of carelessness”, a parliamentary report has concluded, as new figures reveal that 38 people have died on the new roads in the past five years.

Smart motorways were introduced in order to improve the flow of traffic on Britain’s most congested highways, allowing hard shoulders to be used as an extra lane in the busiest areas.

But motorists who break down can be trapped in speeding traffic with nowhere to safely pull in and call for help.

According to figures obtained under Freedom of Information, a total of 38 drivers and passengers have now lost their lives on the smart motorway network since 2015.

MPs on the All Party Parliamentary Group for Roadside Rescue and Recovery are set to release the damning findings of a review into the system, which will recommend the system is completely overhauled.

The report is understood to accuse Highways England and the Department for Transport of a “shocking degree of carelessness” over the way ‘all lane running’ motorways were introduced.

While stretches of smart motorway that do not have a hard shoulder are supposed to have regular emergency laybys, in some areas they are more than two miles apart.